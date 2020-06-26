Reading as a punishment? Sheesh

A recent news item was brought to my attention by an alert reader:

***

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A judge ordered four teenagers to read classics and write a book report for their “incredibly dangerous” stunt of trying to jump over a moving car.

***

So, it has come to this — reading as a punishment.

Schools, texting and ebonics have already destroyed cursive writing along with the proper use and spelling of words. Now it’s reading that gets the bad end of a gavel.

According to the above story by The Associated Press, the novel approach to dealing with youthful … um, exuberance … went on to say that police there said the young lads who participated in the stunt — one of whom was severely injured — were inspired by something called Jackass, a television show by, for and about half-wits.

The show apparently features individuals performing dangerous, often life-threatening stunts by way of proving — if any further proof were necessary — that the national gene pool is in precipitous decline. In which case an argument could be made that the show should be encouraged rather than discouraged.

In this instance, one of the teens attempted to vault over a rapidly approaching car … with mixed results. His three companions were inside the vehicle, which suggests that however stupid they may have been, they are at least marginally brighter than the leaper.

And if District Court Judge Martin Sheehan has his way, the foursome is going to become a whole lot brighter — just wait and see. Being told they have to read “the classics” should instill in them with a love of learning. I know it worked that way for me in high school.

There’s nothing like being told you have to read something to get the intellectual juices flowing, but that’s how it was at Bloomfield (Conn.) High School a few years ago.

As brilliant sophomores, some friends and I decided it would be awesome fun to have a pebble fight in the student parking lot while waiting for a bus that would take us to a state basketball playoff game. We were found out when one of the gang was cut above the eye.

We were sentenced by the principal to read “Silas Marner.”

When you think of all the great English writers over the last 257 years or so, being told you had to read George Eliot’s “Silas Marner” was like being taken to a five-star restaurant and forced to order an egg-salad sandwich. I would have preferred re-reading “The Caine Mutiny” again.

By then, though, we’d already suffered through “So Big,” so we were resigned to more sophisticated drivel.

Next on the agenda was “Ivanhoe,” admittedly a step up from “Silas Marner,” but then so would a Tom Clancy novel. And so it went. Things did get better, literally speaking, but not a great deal.

By our senior year, we were reading “Hamlet” — but it wasn’t until I’d graduated that I found out how the Prince of Denmark managed to sort things out. That’s because our teacher stopped us cold at Act III and insisted that everyone memorize and be able to recite Hamlet’s soliloquy before we could move on.

That was a taller order than she expected … a fardel, you might say, that was more than some of us could bear. Consequently, time ran out on the semester before we got to the part where Hamlet goes postal.

When I became the father of a teenager some years later, I employed the “reading punishment” as a learning tool after finding out that she thought it would be a good idea to borrow her mom’s car to joy ride with friends — at 2 a.m.

As you can well imagine, this didn’t sit well with the parental units. So after hauling the young’un down to the local auto parts store to allow her the opportunity to purchase a steering-wheel lock, I decided to get more creative. She also had to write a 100-page report with graphs on the dangers of driving a car that didn’t belong to her, as well as driving underage.

It was my hope that the numerous hours she spent on this project would easily offset the couple of hours she spent joyriding. The hint that it was successful is the fact that her report became part of her high school’s driver training class.

I’m not sure, however, that Judge Sheehan’s efforts will be as successful since his punishment is already being challenged by one of the teen’s lawyers as cruel and unusual — probably on the grounds that being forced to read a book you don’t want to read could cause mental anguish. Awwww.

With television’s endless supply of nonsense and the garbage that’s just a few keystrokes away on the Internet, who needs to spend time turning pages — though it does seem to beat going to jail on weekends or picking up roadside litter for those numbskulls.

I think if I were a bookstore owner in Independence, Ky., I’d be stocking up on CliffsNotes.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]