Who are the angels in your life?

Who are your angels?

They are the neighbors who watch our pets when you are away. They are the organizers of charitable food drives or community awareness when a wrong needs to be right. They are the volunteers who look after the home-bound and the homeless, who drive friends to the doctor’s office or the grocery store. They do things because things need doing, expecting nothing more than a thank you in return.

They are the angels in our communities, the dozens, nay hundreds, nay thousands of Sandhill residents who give of themselves for the benefit of others and we are seeking nominations to honor those who, so often, go without reward.

They are missionaries, and volunteer tutors; senior citizens and high school students and they live in the communities of Laurinburg, Laurel Hill, Wagram, East Laurinburg, Maxton — and so many places in between. We want to honor them all.

We get it … people of this region are modest. Really, we understand. It’s part of their heritage, their religion, their upbringing not to put themselves on a pedestal and that’s OK because we don’t want you there either.

But we do want your names, and your passions and your charity and your love.

The rules are simple. Know somebody who does good for goodness’s sake? Nominate them. That’s it, plain and simple.

If there was ever a time we need to be reminded about the best of humanity it’s an era where our political climate brings out the worst.

Here’s an idea: How about a Democrat nominating a Republican for our annual “Angel Among Us” honors? How about a Baptist supporting a Methodist or a Caucasian recommending a member of a minority?

How about people telling us who makes their world a better place? From recreation volunteers to those who give their expertise freely at the library or the school or the church or the hospital?

So here’s the deal: In today’s paper and every paper up until Aug. 5 we are asking you to tell who your angel is. Send us the information by email (at [email protected]) or snail mail (to 138 S. Main Street, Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352); drop the information by our office and use whatever amount of paper necessary to make your nomination.

We will honor these individuals at the end of August with our first Angels Among Us banquet and include them in our upcoming magazine.

We know you know deserving individuals. You may be one yourself. Please send us your nominations today.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I believe there are angels among us, sent down to us from somewhere up above. They come to you and me in our darkest hours, to show us how to live; to teach us how to give; to guide us with the light of love.”