Some just don’t seem to get it

There are a few Scotland County commissioners who would like to see the issue of a $575,000 state grant being lost — twice — because of misguided judgment just go away.

We think that would be unfair, inconsiderate and unreasonable to the taxpayers of this county who will now be forced to pay for that gross mistake.

As stated in this space recently, the $575,000 was a grant from the NC Department of Commerce to help pay for a railroad spur project in Laurinburg for the Edward Wood Products company — a company that brings roughly 65 jobs and invested $60 million here.

Originally it was reported by the county’s economic development director that the grant fell through because of a paperwork error. But since then, it appears the grant went away because work was begun before the grant was approved in 2017. The county reapplied for the same grant under a different plan and again were approved in 2018 — only to see it dissolve when work was again started too soon.

Commissioner John Alford, who is up for re-election in November, doesn’t seem to think losing the state grant should be a big deal. You can read his comments in the Page 1A story by Staff Writer JJ Melton, but two things he said seem disingenuous.

First, he states that “people think that the money was ours (but) that was not our money.” Mr. Alford, the money may not technically have been in the bank, but it did belong to the county after getting approved … twice. So taxpayers did lose out — not that Alford seems to care.

Second, Alford said the county would have done the deal even without the grant. That’s easy to say after the deal has been done, but it’s not true, according to Commissioner Tim Ivey — and we believe him.

Also part of Melton’s story, Commissioner Carol McCall seems to think taxpayers are either uninformed, naive or both, saying they are only seeing the small picture and not the bigger picture — a point echoed by Alford.

Elected officials are responsible for overseeing the bigger picture and handling them legally and by the letter, which in this case was not done. Taxpayers are concerned with what the bigger picture will cost them — and in this case, it will cost them $575,000 more than it should, which is no small picture at all.

County Chairman Bob Davis and EDC Director Mark Ward have said they were preparing a statement on the issue, but as of Friday afternoon, we have seen neither. Other county commissioners, along with County Manager Kevin Patterson, have remained mum.

To its credit, the county has put in place new procedures and requirements to apply for state grants, including:

— The grant writer used for this project not be used again — which appears to us that the grant-writer has been made a scapegoat for the loss of the grant … twice.

— That Ward get grant training in order to assist with grant oversights — but we have been told the NC Department of Commerce has already stated it did not want to work with Ward in the future.

— That county’s finance officer and compliance officer approve all grants, contracts and invoices — the only real beneficial procedural change implemented.

Neither McCall or Alford think an apology to taxpayers is necessary because of the mess created, but we still think it is. We also think someone, somewhere along the pathway to this financial snafu, should at the very least be publically reprimanded.

