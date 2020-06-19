Raisin’ heck over grape’s fate

The man in the grocery store was either having a serious conversation with a bunch of bananas or really did have some important information to give me.

His name was Mike — at least, I think it was since it was the name sewn into his jacket — but he never once looked at me as he spoke.

Mike apparently was a very large fan of raisins (he was nibbling from a small box of them), a point he felt compelled to share right there in front of the bananas, potatoes and others in the fruit and vegetable families.

He mumbled something about how good raisins were for you and that there was absolutely nothing better than a large, warm cinnamon roll with raisins in it.

Not wanting to appear rude, I listened — but was also looking for a path to the donut case. Quickly. That’s when he added that raisins are very good for athletes.

OK.

Be that as it may, I hate raisins and couldn’t help but think what they’ve obviously done to poor Mike’s mind.

Several months ago, we completed the absolute worst and most hazardous season for those of us — and I like to think of us as the Tasteful Majority — who cannot stand even the sight of a wrinkly raisin. That time of year is the holiday season. Or, if you prefer, the ‘Tis The Season. It’s a time when raisins often show up in cookies and fruitcakes and such … usually offered along with coffee or eggnog.

That’s nice, but imagine the terrible fix it puts people in who have a natural aversion to raisins. Ms. Manners won’t let us pick them out, so we have to chew them into oblivion before swallowing — and hope we don’t die. This takes a bit of the fun out of the holiday spirit.

I firmly believe, despite Mike’s obvious disagreement, that the food supplies of this great nation are being contaminated with the shriveled brown fruit. Forget Mad Cow Disease … we’re talking Wrinkled Grape Rot here. Where’s Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and the others to cover that? Must half-crazed columnists act alone as guardians of the health and welfare of our residents?

If so, then let the record show that, on this very day, in this newspaper, the insidious activities of the nation’s raisin producers — who are at this very moment in cahoots with the nation’s food processors — were first revealed and challenged in all of their wrinkled ugliness.

Raisins, in case you haven’t followed where I am drifting, are inedible — not fit for human consumption. I’m fairly certain of that. They are downright mean-looking — unless they are plump. Then they are BIG and mean-looking.

Certainly, a wonderful fruit like the grape should have a better fate than to be rotted until it becomes a raisin.

When America’s citizens — and that’s most of you — wasn’t looking, California grape growers, being the left-coast liberals they tend to be, cut a deal with the likes of cereal makers and other food organizations, claiming something like, “Well, you can use less real food if you put our old grapes in, and we can call them something nice … like raisins. Nobody will notice and, if they do, you can brag about how raisins are full of iron and are actually good for people, no matter how awful they look and taste.”

The food people bought this little scam and now we have raisins in everything. No wonder so many Americans skip breakfast — eating raisin-contaminated cereal is a lousy way to start any day.

You think I’m wrong? Shoot, if they can put what they do in hot dogs and Ramen noodles, why not stick an ugly brown raisin in stuff?

Raisins can also be found in things like muffins, yogurt and candy. What a sick joke that is. A kid thinks he is getting a chocolate-covered peanut, but when he bites down he gets a squishy raisin. It terrifies me to think how that little guy’s fragile psyche will be damaged — perhaps for life.

I suppose I’ve ranted long enough. I’ll bet nobody ever told Mike when he was a little sprout that raisins were really dead bugs with their legs pulled off, causing him to relive nightmares at the very sight of one. Well, my parents did, and I thank them for it still.

I stopped myself short of getting into all this with Mike. Instead, I just nodded and headed for the Krispy-Kremes … leaving Mike holding his raisins.

