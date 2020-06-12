The best path to a better place

The man approached me slowly. He was tall, what I would call lanky, wearing a ball cap, jeans, T-shirt and sneakers — and a smile.

But there were obstacles, me being behind a lawnmower that growled loudly into the Saturday morning air and he being behind a pit bull puppy whose mug was formed into a doggy smile with a tongue that wagged gleefully and defied its breed’s reputation.

Finally, I was about to meet my new neighbor.

We met at the fence and immediately shook hands. No attempt at social distancing here; no thought of making contact — just neighborly and friendly.

He introduced himself as Lorenzo, but immediately added that his friends call him Lo and his beaming smile seemed almost like an insistence that I do the same. Lo also introduced his wife Kim in absentia along with their 14-year-old daughter Naya — adding that he has five children, four from his first wife who passed away 10 years ago.

The ball cap gave this away, but Lo said he is a retired veteran and had been stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, where he said he did quite a bit of bowling because “that’s where the beer was served, and we could get a 16-ounce draft for 25 cents.”

I quickly made sure to tell him I appreciated his service, then added that I spent seven years in Texas just down Interstate 35 from Killeen and have been known to do some bowling myself.

Meanwhile, Lo’s dog — whom he named Sniper — was happily bounding along the fence and chewing up any stick he could find. Now and then, he would put his front paws up on the fence in front of me and accept my scratches — all the while panting with that doggy smile.

“I’m surprised … he likes you,” Lo said about his 13-month-old pup. “Usually he does a lot of barking.”

I just chuckled and said, “he can probably sense I’m not a threat.”

Lo and Kim moved into the house next door about a month ago. Come to find out Saturday, we had each wanted to say hello but the timing hadn’t worked out for either of us. My theory is that Saturday morning was the time we were supposed to meet.

Kim, as described by Lo, is an Asian woman who works crazy hours at the hospital in Lumberton. He added that she was sleeping at that very moment, and I told him I could cut grass later.

“Oh, you’re not bothering her at all,” Lo said. “B-52s could fly right over the house and it wouldn’t wake her.”

Lo can flat-out talk. He’s easily one of the most sociable men I’ve met and seemed to have a story about a lot of things. He told me that, for the past five months or so, he’d begun to learn the frustrating game of golf — which led to a story about a hired grass-cutter at his previous residence who had cut up a bunch of his golf balls in the yard.

Lo hired a different grass-cutter.

When I mentioned that I have hacked my way around a golf course over the years, Lo didn’t miss a beat.

“We need to go play a round,” he said.

The talk turned to the fact that Lo is somewhat of a homebody who doesn’t usually impose on anyone.

“I do my own thing most of the time,” he said, “and I don’t like drama. I know what’s going on in the country now and I can see both sides — but I don’t want to get caught up in it. I’m happy here.”

Hopefully, my nodding head and smile told Lo that I agreed with him — though I added that my job in newspapers forced me to “get caught up in it.”

The banter at the fence lasted about 20 minutes, and it honestly could have gone on all day. One of these days, we will probably continue the chat. Lo parted after another handshake and a quick scratching of Sniper’s neck.

When I finished the yard, I went inside and told my wife that I’d been able to meet our new neighbor and shared all that we talked about. We decided a welcome cake, pie or something would be delivered soon.

That’s all of the important stuff necessary about my meeting with our new neighbor. What isn’t important is the fact that Lo is black — and I could care less. To me, Lo is my new neighbor and friend, not my new black neighbor or new black friend.

The sooner we all start seeing people as just people, without the unnecessary adjectives, the sooner this will be a better place. Respect, understanding and friendliness is the key.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]