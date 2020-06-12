Explanation and apology is necessary

The myriad of red flags would make you think there were serious hazards at the beach. Instead, they point to serious problems within the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

We speak, of course, of the $575,000 that taxpayers across Scotland County will now be forced to choke on because of a snafu that began back in 2017 when the county started a project to assist Edward Wood Products with the construction of a local railroad spur.

That project quickly went off the rails.

The county applied for a state grant that would have covered the cost but, according to Economic Development Director Mark Ward, “something went wrong.”

That, right there, is a half-million-dollar-plus understatement.

What reportedly went wrong is that necessary, important and time-sensitive legal paperwork got “mishandled,” causing the grant application to fall through and left Scotland County holding the bag.

Collectively and individually, the county commissioners have been hesitant to discuss the situation and less than transparent with the public. But when there is taxpayer money being wasted — especially more than one-half million dollars — there should be a clear, reasonable explanation and consequence.

In this case, we don’t feel there has been. And after all, aren’t they ultimately responsible?

To some the $575,000 might seem to be a drop in the bucket compared with the multi-million budget Scotland County works with annually. But let’s keep in mind just how taxed residents here have been over the years; and let’s also keep in mind just how stretched people are now with job losses and salary cutbacks.

The $575,000 payback will basically and unfairly take about $16.50 out of the pocket of every single man, woman and child in the county.

According to Ward, steps have been put in place to keep something like this from ever happening again. That includes:

— The contract grant writer is ineligible to assist Scotland County on any future grants

— Ward is attending grant training to be able to assist in future oversight

— The county’s finance officer and compliance officer must approve all future grants, contracts and invoices

In addition, the state will assist with a list of grant writers/administrators if the county chooses to contract this service out for future grants

Fine and dandy … for the future. But it won’t put a dent in the debt now faced by taxpayers here.

The county has accepted a loan from the North Carolina Department of Commerce to cover the $575,000 shortfall — a loan that will be paid over five years starting after the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

Not a single iota of this news is good for Scotland County — not its administrators or taxpayers — yet there hasn’t been a single utterance from any elected county official that even remotely could be an apology.

We will give them that opportunity now: A letter to the editor up to 400 words or a guest column up to 750 words is available anytime to explain things, and it’s free. We hope they will take advantage of it.

If not, red flags will wave again in early November.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“In the age of transparency, honesty and generosity, even in the form of an apology, generates goodwill.”