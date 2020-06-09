Seniors getting a crash course on the real world

The world is a changed place.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted so much about each of our lives in so many ways, but one segment of our population that has been affected more than most is our graduating high school seniors. Those local seniors — at Scotland High, Shaw Academy, SEarCH and Scotland Christian Academy — have all experienced a senior year and graduation unlike any others.

While that may have them feeling sad and disappointed, we think it should make them feel proud.

The coronavirus transformed what would’ve been a joyous closure of one chapter of school seniors’ lives into months of uncertainty and uncomfortable adjustments. Despite the unpleasantness of losing last proms, sports seasons and more, there are a few silver linings for new graduates as they prepare to embark on a new chapter of their lives.

First, the pandemic and our response to it must show to graduates that adults don’t necessarily have all the answers. Who knows what might’ve happened if our leaders had taken the virus more seriously in the crucial early months of the disease? Learn from mistakes — yours and those of others — and use that knowledge to plot your course through life. Know that your knowledge and opinions are as valuable as others and be forthright in expressing yourselves.

Second, we can only imagine how difficult it was to transition from traditional classrooms to learning remotely from home. The upside is that the adjustment will likely be similar to going to college. At college, there’s no one to force students to attend classes or turn in assignments. We imagine that’s pretty similar to learning at home without a regular schedule — except there won’t necessarily be parents overseeing you at college.

Third, while graduating seniors have missed many opportunities in the latter part of the school year, we have to give massive kudos to the teachers, administrators, parents and students who helped provide some closure with special graduation ceremonies adapted for social distancing and other precautions. Schools have been able to turn previously mundane events — like picking up graduation garb — into final chances to show graduates that they’re appreciated and that their time and effort weren’t for naught.

It’s not the same as gathering the entire family together in an arena to see loved ones walk in their caps and gowns, but we appreciate the ingenuity and compassion to putting at least a little pomp in this most unusual of circumstances.

Congratulations, students of the Class of 2020! Be proud of what you have been able to accomplish during this challenging time, and be proud of that one-of-a-kind graduation.

Yes, the world is a changed place, and we think you are each ready to make some positive changes yourselves.

Our hopes and dreams go with you as you blaze a trail into the future.

