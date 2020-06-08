Trump’s war against Twitter may not end well

Donald Trump is at war with Twitter. Unlike most of his multiple other online spats as president, this one could be titanic, with lasting effects. In the end, it could test the limits of both presidential power and the power and influence of social media.

The most recent dust-up between Trump and Twitter played out on May 28. Trump weighed in — we have to say, unhelpfully — on the violent protests in Minneapolis, where anger is simmering over the death George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of police on Memorial Day.

Some protesters looted stores and damaged buildings. A contingent penetrated into a police precinct house and set fires, a move that forced officers to evacuate. Trump brought gasoline to the fire with his Twitter remarks: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.” While he criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as “very weak” and radical left, he said the military (the National Guard) was with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz all the way. “Any difficulty,” Trump wrote, “and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Many criticized the racially charged aspect of calling mostly black protesters thugs, but Twitter had a different problem with the president’s post. It said it was “glorifying violence,” against Twitter policy, and hid the tweet from view, making it so it can only be seen with an additional click. The White House’s official account retweeted Trump’s post, and it was also hit with a “hidden” tag.

Earlier on May 28, Trump had signed an executive order targeting Twitter and other social media giants that sought to weaken some legal protections they enjoy for content that appears on their platform. Legal experts say the move is mostly symbolic and will not do much without an act of Congress to modify a law, section 230, it passed in 1996. Trump seemed to acknowledge the reality. On Twitter, he called for Congress to revoke the law, a scenario not conceivable with Democrats in control of the House of Representatives.

The path to the current tension began when Twitter last week, for the first time, fact-checked two of Trump’s posts that contained dubious information about mail-in voting, which he opposes. The tweets were flagged with blue exclamation points and Twitter added links to factual information.

Trump has since then alternately vowed to regulate or shut down Twitter. For now, his surrogates and media allies have taken up his anti-Twitter banner, accusing the platform of a broader war against conservative voices. Daughter-in-law Lara Trump said on Fox Business that Twitter is not a “platform for free speech.” She and Eric Trump joined Parler, a competing platform.

So where will all this end? Who knows.

Trump has 80 million followers, and one will not find many voices on Twitter more influential than the U.S. president — whoever is serving as president at the time. Large as it is, Twitter would not relish losing a substantial part of U.S. conservatives from its fold.

On the other hand, would Trump really quit Twitter? We believe it to be unlikely in the extreme. Tweeting was one of his top campaign tools in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton. He and his supporters believe it’s the best way to get his message out with no media filter. If anything, Twitter is even more important to Trump in the 2020 race against former Vice President Joe Biden, since the coronavirus pandemic has for now put the kibosh on the large-scale political rallies Trump favors.

One wonders if Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey believe they have the upper hand, on the assumption that Trump needs them. It’s certainly not lost on anyone that most of the president’s diatribes against Twitter have been posted on … Twitter.

