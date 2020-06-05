Cooper shows that he is a ‘good liberal’

To think politics doesn’t play a part when political parties make decisions on where to hold national conventions would be naive. It’s just as naive to think Gov. Roy Cooper’s partial “no” to President Donald Trump’s demand that the GOP convention in August be held without restrictions wasn’t also a political decision.

Sure, during the first week of June, the coronavirus remains a serious issue. But much of the state is in the process of reopening and, those areas Cooper didn’t want open have been met with lawsuits that have traction.

The main point, however, is that nobody — not most health experts and certainly not Cooper — can claim this pandemic will remain as serious 10 weeks from now. In fact, most predictions show the numbers are expected to dwindle by August.

So while Cooper feels secure in falling on the side of the fence that is easy, all the while claiming he only cares about the safety of North Carolinians, what he has actually done is turned his nose up at more than $150 million in revenue for Charlotte — with ripple effects of tourism dollars that could flow further out.

So where is the political part of that decision? Easy. If this were Joe Biden’s convention in question, we think Cooper’s verdict would be completely different.

***

Drew Brees wasn’t wrong

Few players in the NFL have the respect of his peers like New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

But that respect is taking a hit this week after Brees said, in part, that he would never agree with anyone who disrespects the American flag by kneeling during the National Anthem.

His interview with Yahoo Sports was, of course, in reference to not only Colin Kaepernick’s infamous kneeling before football games that basically got him shunned from the NFL, but also to the horrible killing of George Floyd by a law enforcement officer in Minnesota recently.

We applaud Brees for what he said. His family has a deep military history, so his opinion is understandable and he doesn’t need to be apologetic for it.

As we have stated before, Kaepernick’s message was spot on, but his method was spot off. It’s not this country or its flag that killed Floyd or targets the black community, it’s rogue criminals who are wearing badges.

***

Protests by any other name

The protests following the death of George Floyd are understandable and applauded. Those who truly want their voices heard in the aftermath of a senseless and criminal killing should be heard, need to be heard and have to be heard. Loud and clear.

But those voices are being drowned out by groups of individuals — some being paid to cause disruption and destruction, some simply seeing it as an opportunity to cause havoc and take items they can’t pay for themselves — who have turned peaceful protests into rioting throughout the country.

When protests turn ugly, when constructive messages turn destructive, when peaceful marches turn into looting and mayhem, then they should no longer be seen as understandable.

The peaceful protesters we admire; the destructive rioters we abhor.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Wide differences of opinion in matters of religious, political and social beliefs must exist if conscience and intellect alike are not to be stunted, if there is room for healthy growth.”