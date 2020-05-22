School board finally gets things right

There will be a graduation, after all.

In fact, there may even be two.

After a start that was stopped by parents because the Scotland County Board of Education failed to include input from parents and students, a graduation committee reconvened with the added participants earlier this week.

On Thursday, that committee’s recommendation to the School Board was, essentially, to hold a graduation ceremony much the same way as was first approved the week before — except this time, the committee’s recommendation went a step further.

As explained in Staff Writer Katelin Gandee’s front-page story today, Scotland High School, Shaw Academy and SEarCH will host drive-thru graduation ceremonies between June 2 and June 11, with rain dates built in.

But in a decision that could make the Class of 2020 the first-ever graduating class to graduate twice, the committee recommended that a more traditional graduation ceremony be held in mid-July — but only if restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

Each of those recommendations were unanimously approved by the School Board on Thursday.

It seems that this was a long and twisted journey to take for an issue that should have been quick and easy to decide. We think school officials should have been able to weigh the options and put a graduation plan in place all on their own. But from the beginning, they made the mistake of saying parents and students would have input — then they bypassed them.

Hopefully, everyone has learned a valuable lesson during this process and can now move on.

We feel some empathy for the Class of 2020. Graduation from high school is a memory that lasts a lifetime. Regardless of whether the graduate is going on to college, into the military, on to a job or off to explore the world, high-school graduation is special. It is the unofficial start of adulthood for most and, for some, graduation from high school is their last real recognition.

This year’s graduates will remember their farewell to high school for more reasons than usual. Rather than sharing the experience shoulder to shoulder with classmates, they will be part of a more singular event. But if anything, that act will better represent what each student will be doing as they move on — they won’t face their futures with classmates, they will go out into the world as individuals. Each student’s path will be their own.

We are thankful the School Board finally got it right, and we are hopeful the Class of 2020 will be able to have that last hurrah together in July.

But whatever may come along, we applaud the Class of 2020 for the accomplishments thus far, and wish them the very best as they chart their course into the future. Be safe, be smart and be productive.

