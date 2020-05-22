Who are your superheroes?

Hopefully, by the time you finish this, I’ll have changed your mind about the way you look at people and accomplishments.

First, you’ll need a piece of paper, a pencil and a few thoughtful moments.

OK, here we go …

Take a minute or two and write down the names of the three wealthiest people in the country.

As soon as you are done, write down the names of the last five Heisman Trophy winners.

Now, write down the last five Miss America winners. To make it easier, I’ll accept the states they represented.

Done?

OK, three more …

Write down last year’s Academy Award winners for best actor and best actress.

Now write the names of 10 people who have won a Pulitzer Prize or a Nobel Prize.

Then, write down the last 10 World Series winners.

Still have some blank spaces? Believe me, so do I.

Of those you did write down, how many do you think you got right?

It’s a safe bet that you scored less than 50% on this little test. In fact, if you managed to get half the names right, I’d be quite impressed. How is that possible? After all, these people and teams are the best in their field. The cream of the crop. The envy of many.

But before you get down on yourself, let’s take another little test. I promise that this one will be easier.

Let’s get started …

Write down the names of the three teachers who made the most impact on your education.

Now write down the names of three friends who have helped you through a difficult time.

Then write down the names of five people who taught you something important.

Going pretty well, isn’t it?

OK, three more …

Write down the names of three people who have made you feel appreciated and special.

Now write down the names of five people you enjoy spending time with.

And finally, write down the names of three people you know personally who are role models for you.

That’s it. You’re finished.

Now, compare your lists. My guess is that your first list has some big gaps, but your second list is completely full. In fact, I would bet you could add several names to the second list.

What does that tell you?

Here’s what it should tell you: Many people will make a difference in your life. Some will do it without even knowing it. But no one will make a difference in your life simply because they have money or fame or awards. All of that is simply superficial.

The people who will make a real difference in your life are those who are closest to you; those who will step up without hesitation to be there for you; those who care about your well-being, happiness, education and spiritual growth; those who don’t worry about what you can do for them, only that they have your respect and friendship; those who will show you tough love when necessary, but love at all times; and those who will put your needs above their own.

So the next time you are in need of a shoulder, a helping hand, a caring ear or someone who simply and truly cares, look no farther than your spouse, your parents, your pastor, teacher or your best friend. These are your true superheroes.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}