On Tuesday at precisely 5:27 p.m., my wife and I stood in the middle of our kitchen, lifted our mini cans of Ginger Ale, clunked them together and toasted.

The ambiance was quite a bit less interesting than that of a nice restaurant and the sound was far more muffled than the crisp clink of crystal. But the toast, well … that would have been just as special no matter where it took place.

“Happy anniversary … and here’s to many, many more.”

Yes, it was our anniversary. Our second, to be exact. It was fun to reminisce about the activities and fellowship of that day and weekend.

But Tuesday’s celebration was a different kind of anniversary. Let’s call it a coronaversary.

Normally, the occasion would have been marked with a nice, quiet dinner in the middle of a crowd someplace like Outback or perhaps a drive to Fayetteville to just cut loose at Buffalo Wild Wings, where we each enjoy the food and playing the table trivia games. Sometimes she even beats me.

Then we’d come home, exchange a gift and card, then settle in for television.

That’s an anniversary.

But on this coronaversary, things were different. After our little toast, we still enjoyed a nice, quiet dinner — but it was served in cardboard and Styrofoam containers, and our tools were plastic. The ambiance was our own living room among five cats who somehow thought the food was for them.

The highlight of the dinner was when Alexa began chirping on the Echo Dot.

“Happy anniversary, baby!”

My wife had set that up. Pretty sweet, huh?

Except she hadn’t yet conceived of the term coronaversary.

When dinner was over and before one of our favorite shows (“The Big Bang Theory”) started, we exchanged gifts. TammySue understands my needs well, even though we’ve only known each for six years. I was given a package of hard cinnamon candy, a family-sized 3Muskateers candy bar and a picture of a really nice hammock and stand.

It was a picture because shipping, these days, seems to move at a snail’s pace. However, I was told it should be here by the weekend, which is good since it’s supposed to be summer-like.

Now it was my turn.

I managed to find the medium-sized red heart box I had used at Valentine’s Day and I filled it with Q-tips. I mean, it was stuffed full. Why?

My wife had informed me a couple of weeks ago that the second anniversary was the “cotton” anniversary. I decided right off that it would also be good for the first coronaversary. Hence the cotton Q-tips.

If I were a complete moron, that would have been it. Luckily, I’m not. So there was also a card with many nice words written inside along with … drum roll, please … MONEY!

That’s right. And I will defend this sophomoric move.

You see, TammySue’s beloved Pandora charm bracelet broke about a year ago and she has been wanting a new one ever since. But being the kind of person she is, she’d rather do for others and put her own wants aside. So since I have no idea what Pandora even is, I figured giving her the money would be best.

And she agreed. Whew!

After that, we each got our dessert — she fetched her gluten-free, vanilla cookie “Glutinos” and I grabbed my homemade peanut-butter cookies — and settled in.

It was a different kind of celebration, but it was still enjoyable and memorable.

And despite this being a coronaversary, there was definitely no social distancing involved.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

