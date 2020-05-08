Kudos to city and local law enforcement

Aside from one or two cynical individuals who were more willing to show their backside than offer anything constructive, we were pleased to see the tone of Monday’s special-called meeting of the Laurinburg City Council.

The meeting, called by Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans, gave Laurinburg Police Chief “Duke” Williams the opportunity to publicly talk about what police investigators are doing on the heels of the recent weekend of nine shootings within the city limits.

Williams wasn’t there to give specific details. He couldn’t, nor should he.

But he was there to assure elected officials, as well as those participating online, that local law enforcement was doing everything possible to not only find and arrest those responsible for the shootings but to prevent it from happening again.

Let’s be clear here: Police can’t stop shootings from happening. Nobody can. Put a gun — most often a stolen weapon — into the hands of someone with a bully persona or mental health disability, and there will be problems. While there may be some superficial things law enforcement can do to educate people about gun violence, nobody can stop an evil individual who is hellbent on pulling the trigger.

Too often, law enforcement is forced to be reactive more than proactive in these cases.

But listening to Williams on Monday, we were more than assured that local law enforcement — and that includes the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, as well — isn’t taking the area’s safety lightly.

We were also happy to hear members of the City Council give Williams and his officers much-deserved kudos for the job they are doing, especially after the joint effort with the Sheriff’s Office known as “Operation Blackout,” which focused on rounding up some of those involved in the weekend violence.

More obviously needs to be done, but rest assured that Chief Williams and Sheriff Ralph Kersey understand that. It’s a job that will never end. They understand that, too.

So what can we do to help? First and foremost, support their efforts and understand that they cannot, should not give us details of what they are doing and how; second, give them valid information if you can about crime taking place in your neighborhood; and finally, complaints rarely see the light of day if there is nothing pertinent to go with them, so stop.

If you must complain to someone, try telling our judicial folks to stop letting these violent criminals back on the streets so easily. Judges need to get tougher on local delinquents, period.

We applaud Evans for calling this meeting, the city for holding it and Williams for being as transparent as he could be.

For the couple of participants who basically mocked the information given during the meeting, their presence was perfectly summed up by one of their own statements: “What a joke.”

