Officials allow a lie, greed to rule their votes

Richmond County has a problem on its collective hands. A real conundrum. Quandary, if you will.

For those who haven’t paid attention over the past few weeks, the Richmond County Board of Commissioners recently voted — unanimously, we might add — to switch its sales tax distribution method from per capita to ad valorem in an effort to balance its own budget.

That action, taken during an unusual county meeting in the old courthouse without the public present because of the coronavirus pandemic, was taken on April 6 … without the knowledge of any officials from municipalities around the county — the very ones the action would most negatively affect.

According to the in-depth reporting by Daily Journal News Editor Gavin Stone, Hoffman stands to lose $89,669.28 in sales tax revenue, or 85.84% of the amount they received in 2018-2019, annually; Norman would lose 100% of its sales taxes levied, or $25,793.61, based on its 2018-2019 numbers; Dobbins Heights would lose 79.44%, or $120,185.13; Ellerbe would lose 55.61%, or $103,960.90; Hamlet would lose 40.94%, or $475,316.25; and Rockingham would lose 36.3%, or $608,778.70.

In fact, the county’s action only serves to benefit one group: the Board of County Commissioners.

But there is a bigger, far darker ingredient to the county’s vote and there should be far-reaching concern and ramifications.

Stone reported that, prior to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners’ vote April 6 to switch from a per capita to an ad valorem sales tax distribution, County Manager Bryan Land told commissioners that this move had been “recommended” by the Office of the State Treasurer.

“It was a recommendation from the folks at the Treasure’s Office … and they really pushed …” Land told commissioners.

It appears he was lying.

“The Department of State Treasurer (DST) staff did not make a recommendation to Richmond County to modify its sales tax distribution method,” read an emailed response to an inquiry by Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump. “DST staff was asked by Mr. Land if the distribution method could be modified; DST staff informed Mr. Land that the option was available to the county, but any decision to modify the distribution method should be made in close consultation with, and with sufficient notice given to, the county’s municipalities.”

Of course, commissioners should shoulder at least some of the blame here. Not one thought to table the matter in order to do their own due diligence. Instead, each simply swallowed the bogus information Land fed them. This should serve as a lesson to each of these elected officials to do their homework before casting a vote.

We hope there ensues an investigation, especially from the state level.

In the meantime, while the future of the Board of County Commissioners members in Richmond County will be determined at the ballot boxes, we think there can only be one outcome for Land. He should be fired.

Immediately.