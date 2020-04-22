Coordinated, joint efforts are needed

There are hints and sometimes direct statements from our leaders that what is even considered normal will dramatically change.

One of the more difficult and vexing questions in the coronavirus pandemic is “when?”

When will life return to some semblance of what we call normal? For how long will we live on islands of social distance, as the practice has been depicted by at least one editorial cartoonist.

Different experts seem to present different timelines. Projections of the course of the disease and its lethality seem fluid.

There are hints and sometimes direct statements from our leaders that what is even considered normal will dramatically change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the respected epidemiologist on the White House coronavirus task force, said in an interview this past week he believes the custom of shaking hands should end. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a guidance that advised everyone to wear masks when they go out, a seeming reversal of its earlier stance.

In the meantime, we received the upsetting, if expected, news that the United States is now far and away the world leader in infections of the virus, as we hurtled toward half a million people infected. And our country will shortly be the world leader in deaths, too.

But there have been shoots of hope as well. Fauci said the distancing — the shutting down of large parts of our country — is working. The most influential model of COVID-19′s projected course suggested that the killer disease might claim 60,000 lives by August, down from what had been projected at 82,000. That number is still tragic, but well below earlier fatality projections that ran to 100,000 to 200,000 Americans or even higher.

In North Carolina too, the model lowered the number of projected deaths, from 2,400 to 500.

But here’s the caveat: The improved outcomes assume continued social distancing at least through the month of May. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order goes through April 29, though he has said it would be extended if necessary.

Raising the question again: How long?

As the country faces a recession that may outstrip the 2008 meltdown and double-digit unemployment, people are worried and anxious to get the American economy going again. Most national and state leaders agree this won’t happen this month. But we predict May will bring intense battles on what should happen next, battles that will break into open ideological warfare in June.

The cost of moving too soon, before we have this disease at bay, is obvious: We could reignite the infections and undermine all efforts made to date. That means any effort to return the workforce back to their stations must involve widespread, rigorous, credible and easily available testing for COVID-19. That is the only way people will feel confident they are going to work but not risking their own lives or the lives of someone they love. And yes, initially, and maybe continuing for some time, people should mask up to ensure they are not spreading illness to their co-workers or people whom they encounter during their work day.

To ensure a safe transition of U.S. workers back to work, the country will have to do something it has done only inconsistently so far, which is to move forward with a coordinated, joint effort between state governments and the administration of Donald Trump. State governors have been the ones to issue the stay-at-home orders, which limits the ability of the president to re-open the country for business. Mass testing cannot be effective, either, unless these entities work closely together.

Only with national coordination can we begin to properly — and safely — answer that vexing question.

When?

— The Fayetteville Observer