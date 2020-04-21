It’s not time to reopen the state, country

As the Brothers Osborne once said in a song of the same name, “Slow your roll.”

We are as anxious as anyone to get things back to normal. But this coronavirus pandemic just isn’t ready to let go and allow us a return to what once was.

Our best days here at the newspaper now are Tuesdays and Fridays. It’s on those days that we get to create a newspaper that will actually get ink and roll through the presses as it makes its way to your hands. On the other days, we feel something less than the usual adrenaline as we put together a newspaper that will be digital only.

So we feel your pain when it comes to how all of our lives have been put on hold to some degree.

For some, that hold has been complete. Jobs have been lost, services stopped and taking steps outside has been curtailed. While making a living has taken on a whole new definition, having fun has been whittled down to watching television, board games, reading a book or a quiet game of solitaire.

But again … slow your roll.

There is a movement out there — ReopenNC — that is pushing Gov. Roy Cooper to lift the “stay at home” executive order and get the economy open again.

It’s a nice thought. Though it’s been just a handful of weeks, it seems like months since our lives were normal. Those pre-coronavirus days feel so far off.

But a rescinding of the “stay at home” order now would not be a wise move, and we feel sure the governor knows that the peak hasn’t arrived yet.

ReopenNC’s mission seems to be anchored in positive intentions. We all want the state and nation to be allowed to get back on track. But to open that door now COULD have negative effects a short way down the road, which makes the group’s demand a self-centered one.

We say COULD because we don’t know. Cooper doesn’t know. Medical experts don’t know. ReopenNC doesn’t know. Nobody knows.

What we all know is that the “stay at home” order seems to be working to flatten the curve. That gives us confidence enough to continue as we are in order to be safe rather than sorry.

There does seem to be more movement toward a clearer picture of how the state and country will emerge from this pandemic and all the restrictions it has caused. While exact dates remain difficult to pinpoint, May and June seem to to be popular goals.

But even if a date is set, our emergence from the Coronavirus Era will not be immediate. Instead, it will look a lot more like the journey of a butterfly, slowly breaking from its protective cocoon.

Until then, we should all continue doing what we’ve been doing. Be safe, check on others and make the best of how things are — all the while knowing there is light at the end of this tunnel.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We’re all gonna get there someday; Don’t have to be tonight; It’s harder than you think to do nothing; If you wanna do nothing right; You gotta … Slow your roll, slow your roll.” (Brothers Osborne)