Assault on environment is continuing

It’s a testament to the optimism of the American people and our enduring sense of hope that we’re already anticipating the days when we can boldly and safely step out from isolation and socialize again. We discuss the restaurant meals we’ll consume, the musical performances we’ll hear, the hikes and camping trips in state and national parks on which we’ll embark.

And, realistically, we wonder how American life will change during this time.

But there’s one aspect of our public life that is currently being challenged. While we’re hunkered down, distracted by the current crisis, the Trump administration is continuing a concerted assault on environmental protections.

At the end of March, the Trump administration rolled back impending vehicle mileage standards, a move that will lead to an increase in the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change — and will also lead to more respiratory illness, like asthma, especially among young people.

Drawing on the government’s own projections, the Environmental Defense Fund advocacy group projects 18,500 additional deaths from respiratory problems and other illnesses by mid-century, along with more illnesses and lost work days, should the Trump standards be implimented.

The Trump administration touted the rollback as a plus: “Great news! American families will now be able to buy safer, more affordable, and environmentally friendly cars with our new SAFE VEHICLES RULE,” President Trump declared in a tweet.

But there’s only a grain of truth to his claim. Trump’s mileage standards will require automakers to achieve 1.5% annual increases in fuel efficiency, but they do so by replacing Obama-era standards that called for 5% annual increases. By any rationale, that’s a reduction.

The truth is that either change in emission standards would be little noticed by drivers or auto purchasers — but the 5% would save lives and reduce greenhouse gases significantly.

Fortunately, some are still watching. California officials said on Wednesday they were preparing to take the administration to court over the standards.

“We’re going to do what we need to do,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said on a conference call with reporters.

“This timing is more than tone deaf,” he added. “It could be very harmful at a time when all of our state governments and local governments, and I would have to include the federal government, are trying to address COVID-19.”

Previous attempts by the Trump administration to loosen pollution standards have often been stopped by court challenges or public protests. But “never let a crisis go to waste.” On March 18, the Environmental Protection Agency — a name that under administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, is Orwellian — released a proposal that would limit public and scientific input to changes in agency rules. No public hearing on the proposal has been scheduled — nor is it likely to be scheduled at this time.

The EPA, with the Interior Department, will likely try to push other wish-list items through while opponents are distracted, like the sale of public lands to oil companies and increased attempts to drill for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Most of us will be rightly concerned with the immediate threat of coronavirus to our health and security. It’s the proper and necessary focus.

But as soon as they can, people who are concerned with clean air will have to redouble their efforts, through activism — and voting — to try to claw back the environmental protections that are right now under opportunistic attack.

— Winston-Salem Journal