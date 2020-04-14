Good things continue to happen here

Under this dark cloud of the coronavirus pandemic, we have continued to see positive things happening around the county.

Most recently, on Saturday, Partners in Ministry held one of its four food giveaways of the month. That’s right … four per month.

And just like yard sales. the visitors arrived early to get their place in line.

Partners in Ministry is showing the rest of the community how to do God’s work here on earth. They continue to take precautions — with masks, gloves and insisting on no-contact delivery to vehicles — while still serving those in need, who rely on what they are given.

We applaud Partners in Ministry and its volunteers for the commitment being shown in these challenging times. And we hope what the organization is doing can be replicated elsewhere — not only during the coronavirus pandemic, but beyond, because people and families are hurting and need a helping hand.

Speaking of a helping hand, another recent positive act in Scotland County w0n’t soon be forgotten.

Scotland High junior Madison Johnson’s compassion for others came to the forefront when she noticed a neighbor on the ground in his yard. She knew something wasn’t right and immediately went into action.

The result was that the older man was taken to the hospital and found to be in a diabetic situation.

Had Johnson not happened along, and had she not cared enough to stop and ultimately do the neighborly and right thing, the medical situation could have resulted in a very different story.

But Johnson didn’t stop there.

Realizing that the man had been in his yard cleaning up pine cones, Johnson got some help and went back to the yard to finish cleaning it up.

That, Scotland County, deserves applause.

And then there is the Live Like Madison group.

Madison Fedak lived a life full if love, energy, compassion and fight. That life, however, lasted just seven years before the youngster lost her battle to cancer.

In her memory, those involved with the Live Like Madison group are looking to continue Madison’s work by doing positive things in the community — things like organizing blood drives and holding community events and fundraisers.

Few, if any, will ever forget the things Madison did while she was physically with us. Live Like Madison hopes to keep Madison with us spiritually through the things its members do in her memory.

We must applaud that effort.

What do these things tell us? It’s simple: Regardless of what might be going on around us, we shouldn’t be so self-consumed to forget why we are here on earth, and that is to be salt and light for those around us. No matter what may be targeting us, there are others who need help more.

Keep doing good, Scotland County. It makes a difference.

“Do good for others. It will come back in unexpected ways.”