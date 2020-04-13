Five things you should be doing now

The novel coronavirus passed a concerning milestone this weekend — more than 1 million people across the globe are now infected, with all signs showing its trajectory is steeply on the rise. The United States accounts for nearly a quarter of new infections. Thousands of Americans have died, already more than double those lost in the 9/11 attacks. We have been warned by health and government officials to prepare for many more deaths.

Now, more than ever, we must remember the mantra that some are using during the era of COVID-19 — “Do the Five.” It is a handy way to remember best practices according to public health officials to try to mitigate an extremely infectious disease:

1. Stay home as much as possible.

2. Keep a safe distance (at least six feet)

3. Wash your hands often.

4. Cover your cough (crook of elbow is best)

5. Sick? Call ahead to your doctor or health department.

Americans are getting a sharp reminder about item 1, staying home. An estimated 300 million people are living in states that have enacted stay-at-home orders, according to USA Today, a figure that represents 90 percent of the country. The orders, including here in North Carolina, allow travel only in limited circumstances and allows only essential businesses and services to continue.

But all stay-at-home orders are not the same, and there has been wide variation between what’s allowed in different states.

So that means individual responsibility is still a big part of keeping ourselves, our families and other people safe. It has caused us all to decide what goods and services that we ourselves deem “essential” — important enough to leave our houses and venture out. Everyone has a different answer to that question.

Meanwhile some people have taken up the cause of trying to help people Do the Five, who for reasons of circumstance, face barriers to doing so. Fayetteville’s Stacey Buckner, who has conducted a homeless outreach for three years, is providing a mobile hand-washing station, according to a web story by WNCN. Buckner told the TV station: “This is not your opinion about the homeless, this is a public health issue.”

She is right. It is important to note that when people try to help the homeless protect themselves from the virus or demand reforms that address the crowded prison and jail population, which can be breeding grounds for infection, it is not just about doing a good deed. These actions are in line with sound public health practice that assumes an outbreak anywhere is a threat to people everywhere.

As many people as possible must “Do the Five” for the practices to be most effective. Government has a role to play but it starts with each individual.

— The Fayetteville Observer