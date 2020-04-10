There is no excuse not to do this

C’mon, Scotland County … you can do better than this.

As of a week ago, less than 40% of households in the county had respo0nded to the 2020 US Census. That’s below the state and national averages.

As y’all surely know, the census is only conducted every 10 years. It’s been done throughout the country since 1790 — and it’s an important effort for a variety of reasons. A few of those reasons include …

— Helping your community thrive: Does your neighborhood have a lot of traffic congestion, elderly people living alone or overcrowded schools? Census numbers can help your community work out public improvement strategies. Non-profit organizations use census numbers to estimate the number of potential volunteers in communities across the nation.

— Get help in times of need: Many 911 emergency systems are based on maps developed for the last census. Census information helps health providers predict the spread of disease through communities with children or elderly people. When floods, tornadoes or earthquakes hit, the census tells rescuers how many people will need their help.

— Make government work for you: It’s a good way to tell our leaders who we are and what we need. The numbers are used to help determine the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal and state monies. We’re talking hospitals, highways, stadiums and school lunch programs.

— Reduce risk for American business: Because census numbers help industry reduce financial risk and locate potential markets, businesses are able to produce the products you want. “All the Basic Facts You Need to Know to Start a New Business,” a publication of the Massachusetts Department of Commerce, shows small businesses how to use census numbers to determine the marketability of new products.

— Help yourself and your family: Individual records are held confidential for 72 years, but you can request a certificate from past censuses that can be used as proof to establish your age, residence or relationship, information that could help you qualify for a pension, establish citizenship or obtain an inheritance. In 2072, your great-grandchildren may want to use census information to research family history. Right now, your children may be using census information to do their homework.

These and many other benefits make the census important. So if you remain one of the more than 60% of Scotland County households that have not yet responded … seriously, why not? As of Monday, every household should have received a 2020 US Census questionnaire in the mail. It takes only a few minutes to complete and return — and under the current “stay-at-home” order, you should easily have time to respond.

And if you haven’t received your US Census yet, there are other ways to be counted — including a simple telephone call to 800-923-8282.

Historically, at least over the past three decades, the best that Scotland County has done in responding to a census is 60% of households. The remaining 40% that did not respond essentially robbed Scotland County of federal and state dollars. Millions, actually, over the course of the decade that followed.

Surely y’all can do better than that.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“My old man says when it’s time to be counted, the important thing is to be man enough to stand up.” (Robert A. Heinlein)