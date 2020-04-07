Questions about social distancing get answered

There are many things we can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus): washing our hands, coughing into our elbows, avoiding touching our faces, staying home if we’re feeling sick and social distancing.

But what is social distancing?

The following frequently asked questions explain how to practice social distancing in order to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community:

Q: What is social distancing?

A: Social distancing is the practice of purposefully reducing close contact between people. According to the CDC, social distancing means:

Q: Why is social distancing important?

A: Social distancing is crucial for preventing the spread of contagious illnesses such as COVID-19 (coronavirus). COVID-19 can spread through coughing, sneezing and close contact. By minimizing the amount of close contact we have with others, we reduce our chances of catching the virus and spreading it to our loved ones and within our community.

Q: What is “flattening the curve”? What does it have to do with social distancing?

A: “Flattening the curve” refers to reducing the number of people who are sick at one time. If there are high surges in the number of COVID-19 cases all at once, health care systems and resources could potentially become overwhelmed. Efforts that help stop COVID-19 from spreading rapidly – like social distancing – help keep the number of people who are sick at one time as low as possible.

Q: How can I practice social distancing in the workplace?

A: When possible, keeping about 6 feet of distance between yourself and others is key. It’s also important to practice other preventative measures such as washing hands, avoiding touching your face, coughing into your elbow and staying home if you feel sick. Depending on your job and your community’s situation, working from home may be an option. Always follow local guidance.

Q: Should I be concerned about going to the grocery store?

A: In any place where large numbers of people gather, there is potential risk for disease transmission. When you visit the grocery store, keep about 6 feet between yourself and others and use prevention techniques like avoiding touching your face and washing your hands. If possible, visit the store at times when there are likely to be fewer people shopping.

Q: Should I stop visiting restaurants and bars?

A: Currently in North Carolina, restaurants and bars have been closed until further notice. Always follow local guidance. Avoiding public places as much as possible helps prevent diseases from spreading. If dining out is a non-essential activity, then it is generally in the best interest of you and your loved ones to avoid it.

Q: Should I stop visiting my elderly relatives and friends?

A: Older adults are at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Limiting their exposure as much as possible to those who may be sick or who may be carrying the disease is crucial. This is a great opportunity to try other methods of connecting, such as over the phone or through a video chat.

Q: What about social distancing with other people in my household?

A: Avoiding close contact within a household is almost impossible, and social distancing is mainly focused on large groups. However, if someone in your household is sick, it’s important to minimize close contact with them as much as is reasonable.

Q: Can I have a small group of my extended family and/or friends over to my house?

A: If possible, it’s best to postpone these kinds of gatherings and look for alternative ways to connect. Avoiding non-essential gatherings is important for preventing the spread of disease.

Q: How should I approach social distancing if I start to feel sick?

A: If you begin to experience symptoms, it’s important to stay home and distance yourself from others. Always follow the guidance of your health care providers and local government.

Q: Can I go outside in my yard if I am in quarantine?

A: Depending on where you live and your community’s situation, going outside and getting some fresh air in your yard may be safe. Always follow the guidance of your health care providers and local government.

— Cone Health