Your newspaper, print or online, remains viable

This edition of The Laurinburg Exchange is special, if only because you are actually holding it in your hands.

This was the first week The Exchange was forced to publish only two printed editions of the newspaper … Wednesday and Saturday. The remaining three days of the newspaper were available only as e-Editions through our website.

It will be that way for … well, we’re not sure yet.

As are many businesses across the county and country, Champion Media Group — which publishes The Exchange and other regional newspapers like the Richmond County Daily Journal, The Robesonian, The Anson Record, the Bladen Journal and The Sampson Independent — has had to find ways to remain viable financially.

That’s because advertising has become difficult to find, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic around the world.

While we here in Scotland County have so far only had one in-county confirmed case of the virus, more are expected before this begins to wane.

The key word being bandied about — from government leaders to law enforcement officials to organizations — is “fluid,” so we will also use that word. Things will continue to change as we move forward.

Although there is no difference whatsoever between putting together a printed newspaper and an e-Edition version, since all editions are put up as an e-Edition, we are finding ourselves thinking a little differently when creating a printed edition.

For instance, when we come across a really good and positive story — like today’s Page 1 story about the Live Like Madison effort — we have started to guide those toward Wednesday or Saturday. The reason is so that our readers will be able to clip it out or hang on to it easier. That doesn’t mean stories on the e-Edition-only days are less important.

We certainly understand that many of you would much rather have the newspaper in your hands every day. We would, too. Rest assured that, as we are able, The Exchange will return to a full schedule of printing the newspaper for delivery to you.

In the meantime, we hope you will understand why this is necessary.

By now, you should have made arrangements with our office to get your free password so you can access the e-Edition (the directions are on today’s front page). Those who don’t have a computer or phone that can access the Internet have the option of having your paid subscription put on hold until we begin printing a full schedule again.

It is our sincere hope that life as we knew it before the coronavirus struck will soon return. But each of us has to do our part to help that along. Adhere to the “stay at home” urging from Gov. Cooper and our local leaders. When necessary to go out, practice social distancing and avoid groups.

Simply put … be safe, Scotland County.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Be patient … things will change for the better.”