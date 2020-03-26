Statement from the health director

Kristen Patterson Scotland County health director Kristen Patterson Scotland County health director

We have been in regular contact with NCDHHS, County, and City agencies concerning the current pandemic in which we face. The local agencies are currently attending a combined meeting daily to discuss the updates from each entity.

During these meetings, we assess the situations that arise and give recommendations and or feedback if needed. As of today, Scotland County has only “One” confirmed case of Coronavirus in which the individual tested out of state. This individual remains out of state and has not returned to Scotland County since disease onset. The investigation is ongoing with Scotland County Public Health, as we are in contact with the patient to assess their progress with this virus. Also, if you have received testing for COVID-19, please refer to the facility where you received testing for your results. Scotland County Health Department does not have your test results.

There has been several newspaper articles and social media post circulating around Scotland County in reference to the Coronavirus. As a previous employer of 14 years for NCDHHS Communicable Disease Branch, Epidemiology Section, I ‘ve had the opportunity of working several outbreaks. Contact tracing and disease intervention is “Key” to help reduce or eliminate the spread of diseases or viruses. The words “Social Distancing and Community Spread” have become regular household names, but what do they mean?

Social distancing is a public health safety intervention used to reduce the likelihood of transmitting communicable diseases. Social distancing involves minimizing exposure to infected individuals by avoiding large public gathering venues, adhering to spacing requirements in the workplace, and following proper personal hygiene practices.

Community spread means that someone has become infected with the virus, but health officials aren’t sure where, or how, the individual was infected because there was no travel associated with the acquired infection. During the very early stages of the outbreak, people at the highest risk of infection were those who had recently traveled to affected areas.

According to the press briefing on March 25, 2020, Governor Cooper and DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen urged North Carolinians to stay at home if they can and maximize social distancing. People who feel sick and have mild symptoms should stay home and call their doctor. Businesses are encouraged to get social distancing, telework plans in place immediately. NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry announced NC has ordered $66 million in personal protective equipment for health care providers and encouraged people who can to donate PPE to [email protected] The Office of Emergency Medical Services is also working to identify additional hospital beds that could be available once the regular beds at the state’s hospitals are filled (NCDHHS.gov).

We continue to encourage all citizens to adhere to the NCDHHS and CDC for their updated recommendations. Scotland County Health Department also updates our Facebook page and website frequently with these recommendations as well. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 910-277-2440 or statewide Coronavirus Helpline (1- 866-462-3821) for the public, which is answered 24 hours a day/7 days a week. You can also see the latest online about North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 here: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease- 2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina.