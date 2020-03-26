Heed the words of our mayor, hospital CEO

If the information released to the community this week by Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis and Scotland Health Care System President/CEO Greg Wood isn’t enough to convince residents to do their part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, we sure don’t know what would.

These two men have their fingers on the pulse of how this terrible virus is progressing, as well as the need for each of us to follow the guidelines being established — not only by them, but by the Center for Disease Control and medical experts around the world through the World Health Organization.

Regularly washing your hands and practicing social distancing just isn’t enough now.

It’s not easy, we get it.

Folks here aren’t used to the cabin fever that those in the north battle every winter. We are used to March being the corner from which we turn away from the chilly months to the warm weather of spring. Those typical, early 80-degree days are already here. The beach beckons. Weekend trips are tempting. Backyard barbecues with friends and neighbors are unlocking our olfactory. Children want to go outside and play.

These things, among other normal social activities, must now be resisted.

As Mayor Willis explained in a video to the community on Wednesday, this coronavirus is real and quickly approaching; and Wood, in a statement also released on Wednesday, explained that within the next three weeks, our local hospital will become overwhelmed with patients and fatalities are expected.

Those words should tell you just how important it is now to take precautions.

Perhaps the one thing most have been fearful of is that the city, county or state mandate a “shelter at home” order, making it a crime for anyone leaving their residence for anything other than an essential reason — such as getting groceries, going to and from work, or going to a doctor’s appointment.

But there is something worse to be fearful of, and that would be contracting the coronavirus and potentially passing it on to family and friends.

So before any government tells you that leaving your home for what would be a frivolous reason will be a criminal act, we would urge everyone to think logically, look at the big picture and do what is right for yourself and those around you. Stay at home. Get creative with ways to keep yourself and the children busy — whether those things are board games, reading, arts and crafts, etc.

The very best way to bring an accelerated end to the coronavirus pandemic is to take action now.

As we have recently urged on this page, we will again ask all of you to pray — for yourselves, your family, your friends, your neighborhood, your community, your state, your country and the world. He is listening.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Character is not only doing the right thing when no one is looking, it’s doing the right thing when everyone is looking. It’s being willing to do the right thing even when it costs more than you are willing to pay.”