Fields are wet, a virus is spreading and the calendar has turned to spring.

Farmers, as they often do, are on bended knee seeking wisdom and guidance from heaven. They are diligent to get crops in the ground, mindful that it is a small percentage that feeds our nation and the world.

The coronavirus has enveloped us. Its peak here is in the distance, and the actions we take to slow the pandemic are crucial to stopping it.

Life does go on, no matter the restrictions. For farmers, arguably it’s business as usual because the seasons do not stop.

Tuesday was National Ag Day, and all week we celebrate National Ag Week.

Agriculture is North Carolina’s No. 1 industry. We’ve had all kinds of business infiltrations and successful growth over the years, and our urban centers like Charlotte, the Triad and the Triangle are bursting in population.

But from Laurel Hill to Wagram and East Laurinburg to Gibson, Scotland County continues to rely on agriculture — our No. 1 industry matching the state’s. From our days of turpentine, lumber and cotton we have diversified over three centuries with things like hogs, poultry and more.

Scotland County’s farms help make us an important place for vegetables, fruits and nuts; corn for grain; turkeys; livestock, dairy and poultry; and for total farm cash receipts.

Late February and early March have been wet, and it’s been tough to get into the fields. Gradually, our farmers are making it.

They always do.

Many of us might not so much remember the automaker as we do Paul Harvey’s voice and the images flashing before us for about two minutes in a fourth-quarter commercial during the Super Bowl in 2013. The one where the lights went out in New Orleans.

The spot was anchored by a speech, “So God Made a Farmer,” that the legendary radio broadcaster gave to the Future Farmers of America in 1978. Harvey’s voice, a guide and a comfort for generations of Americans in the last half of the 20th century, had told us many stories of average Americans, and a fair number from the heartland with family values. He did so in language we could easily understand and appreciate around a Sunday dinner table.

The farmer, Harvey explained, was what God needed on the eighth day of creation. The farmer’s characteristics were numerous, and if we were to know anything about him, we would know he’s resilient, helps others before self, and that he can be counted on in the toughest of times.

During this week that features National Ag Day and National Ag Week, we need to be sure and show appreciation to our farmers.

