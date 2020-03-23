Rumor mill only hinders the real truth

Scotland County now has a confirmed case of the coronavirus that has become a worldwide pandemic. Kind of — see Katelin Gandee’s story on Page 1 for that explanation.

Still, it was only a matter of time.

But if we were all to believe the rumor mill of social media, fueled by those who just have too much time on their hands and too little sense, the first coronavirus case here arrived more than two weeks ago.

As is almost always the case, the rumor mill was wrong.

And it didn’t stop there. According to the know-it-alls who somehow take pleasure in throwing around hearsay, Scotland County is under a 7 p.m. curfew. All of Scotland County … 7 p.m.

Again, not even close to true.

Yes, there IS a curfew within Scotland County, but it in ONLY within the town of Gibson — and that lone curfew if in force between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m.

How about this one: The Laurinburg Exchange will be ceasing its newspaper version this week.

This particular rumor — which is all that it is — is really ripe, since that kind of news would be reported by us. Which is has not been.

One week ago, we put a notice at the top of our Page 1 and online that explained SHOULD there be a need to cease our print edition, the online e-edition would be opened up to all subscribers free of charge. That need hasn’t arrived and hasn’t even been mentioned — and we sincerely hope it doesn’t come to that.

The bottom line here is that none of us should give credibility to rumor, hearsay and innuendo. Ever.

The staff of The Exchange continues to work hard to verify information that is passed along to us. So does the staff of WLNC radio. And to be honest, it takes up far more valuable time chasing and dispelling those rumors, hearsay and innuendo than is does to accomplish what we really need to be doing, which is getting important facts and information to you.

And we will even go a bit further: It’s no secret that a newspaper — any newspaper anywhere — can only bring you the up-to-date news as of its print time. But that newspaper’s website will remain much more timely on a regular basis; it will provide you with what is often a capsule version of what might be breaking and developing news.

What you can expect from your print version will be a more in-depth story after the fact.

As we all move forward during these challenging times that promise to be fluid for weeks to come, we hope you will continue to rely on your hometown newspaper and hometown radio station to inform you about Scotland County information.

“Emotion is often what we rely upon to carry us across the unfathomable voids in our intelligence.”