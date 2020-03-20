Good deeds are out there, just tell us

We know about the bad news. We know the dark clouds that are associated with the coronavirus pandemic. We know how things are changing daily, hourly and minute-by-minute. Those stories have inundated the media coverage — from this newspaper to WLNC to The Associated Press and beyond.

But what’s the GOOD news? What is the silver-lining here?

It would sadden us if the answer was that there wasn’t any, because we know that’s not true.

Just ask Virginia Ray from Project INASMUCH, whose group is stepping up to provide bag lunches for local, home-bound students on the weekends.

That’s just one of what we hope are many good news stories that are being created amid the challenges this health and economic are posing.

We are asking about the silver-linings because, well … these are the stories we want to tell. If nothing else, it’s these kinds of stories that truly show the fabric of Scotland County.

It’s understandable if those who are doing good for others might want to remain behind the scenes. We get that. But it’s THE STORY that we want. Anyone can stay anonymous, but there is still a story to tell — if you will let us tell it.

Perhaps not here, but we have heard there are people who are offering to go pick up groceries for those who can’t get out. We’ve also heard of people who are setting up playdates for neighborhood children to play board games. There’s also reports of those who are making regular phone calls to elderly neighbors to check on their well-being.

While we’d love to give credit to those who are doing those things, and others, it’s not the WHO that is most important, it’s the rest of the five Ws that every reporter needs — what, where, why and when — that we want most.

And we just happen to know that you know. So please tell us.

Getting these local stories to us is really simple — just email [email protected] or give Editor W. Curt Vincent a call at 910-506-3023 anytime (leave a message if necessary). You can even stop by our office at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg and speak with anyone in the newsroom.

While we intend to continue the effects of the coronavirus on the local, state and national level, it’s not what we hope to fill our pages with each and every day — because we honestly think there is a difference between being informed and being inundated.

Plus, telling the stories of people doing good is what really excites us.

We hope you’ll tell us.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“… no, we don’t know where it will lead. We jujst know there’s something bigger than any of us here.”