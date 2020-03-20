What are you doing to help?

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

People are hurting.

People are fearful.

There’s really no way to sugar-coat these facts. Whether it be from an income that has been lost, an illness that has afflicted them, the coronavirus pandemic or a myriad of other life challenges, our families, friends, neighbors — the Scotland County community and beyond — are hurting and fearful.

Sure, the federal and state government can funnel all the financial assistance they can. And they are.

Of course, local entities can create new programs and efforts to help anyone in need during this difficult time. And they are.

But what is it that YOU are doing?

Folks, if nothing else, this worldwide health crisis should be pointing out just how important and necessary it is for us all to come together in any way we can to watch out for others. Friend or foe shouldn’t matter now. Republican or Democrat can’t be part of the equation. Race, religion and gender isn’t important. There is but only one opponent, and that is a virus that continues — and will continue — to affect and kill too many around the world.

So I ask again: What is it that YOU are doing?

Not everyone can give monetarily to help; we all can’t give our time to volunteer; and it’s not always easy to donate clothing and other items. But while it IS easy to find time to contact family, friends and neighbors and verify their well-being, there is something more each and every one of us can do.

Pray.

We all need prayer for one reason or another, maybe even for numerous reasons. And now, with the coronavirus closing in on Scotland County, prayer is needed more than ever. And it’s not only easy to do, but it’s free to do.

For that reason, I’d like to invite all Scotland County residents to join this newspaper’s Community Prayer List. We will be taking the names (individual or family), hometowns (here or anywhere in the world) and reason for prayer (it might be because of the coronavirus or anything else) and we will publish that list daily both online and in our print edition so that a true prayer chain can be started.

Blessing someone you know by getting them on this Community Prayer List might be the best thing you can do for them, and it just might be the one thing they really need … to know that people do care.

This can be as easy as sending me an email or giving me a phone call. My contact information is below. But don’t wait, do it today … do it now. If I can’t answer, leave a message.

Let’s all start praying for others.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]