Fight back by supporting our businesses

Scotland County, much like North Carolina, has so far been relatively untouched by the new coronavirus, with no cases reported locally and minimal disruption to our lives.

We have been asked to wash our hands repeatedly, keep them away from the face, especially your mouth, nose and eyes, and to maintain social distancing of about 6 feet from others. We can’t watch our favorite sports on TV because all of the events have been canceled, as have such things as concerts and festivals.

All sacrifices, but only a slight departure from our daily routine.

On Tuesday, we were told to make another sacrifice by Gov. Roy Cooper, who announced that bars and restaurants would be closed in North Carolina, except for take-out and delivery. We love our food, and that is reflected in how busy our local restaurants are. It’s rare that we see one fail.

But the threat here isn’t to individuals who might not be able to have a seat and dine at their favorite eatery, but to the restaurants themselves, particularly their employees. Just as Scotland County joined hands in the aftermath of recent hurricanes, we are asking you to do so to help these restaurants, many of which operate on a thin margin, survive the coronavirus.

As Americans increasingly retreat to the safety of their living rooms, expect the tourism traffic to thin. That means fewer people stopping to gas up, shop, dine or spend the night in a hotel. That will put a lot of businesses, many of them locally owned, at risk.

So what can we all do?

Our message to you today is to continue to patronize local restaurants — at least to the extent possible without putting yourself or others at risk for infection. Cooper has given these restaurants the option of staying open by providing take-out meals or delivery service, so we hope that people will continue visit their favorite eateries, if only briefly. If we abandon these restaurants during this difficult time, they may disappear to never reappear, putting family, friends and neighbors out of work, meaning they can’t afford tuition, make car payments or pay rent or the mortgage.

We would extend that beyond local restaurants, and urge everyone to support local businesses in general.

We are sure we speak for many when we say the coronavirus has made us feel a bit powerless, and each new hour brings more bad news of commerce shutting down. But we aren’t completely powerless, and supporting local businesses and restaurants is something within our reach.

The way a local economy works, the job you save might actually be your own.

— The Robesonian, Lumberton