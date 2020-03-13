Coronavirus puts the norm into upheaval

Imagine, for a moment, an ACC basketball tournament game without fans. Then think about the NCAA tournament without fans. How about an NBA game or NHL game?

Pretty hard to imagine, isn’t it?

Well, now we don’t have to imagine it, because just about across the board, sports at every level have been postponed or canceled. That includes all NCAA winter and spring competitions and tournaments. It also includes high school athletics, where competitions have been shut down by the NCHSAA for at least three weeks. In that mix are the eight scholastic basketball championship games scheduled for Saturday — those games were postponed, but may not get rescheduled.

Imagine how our neighbors and conference rival in Lumberton feel, since the Pirates were set to play for the Class 4-A title.

It is, of course, thanks to the coronavirus, now being labeled CORVID-19 and a world-wide pandemic.

Has this been a too swift and over-reaching set of decisions? Maybe. Has it been too little and not soon enough? Perhaps. Is it all better-safe-than-sorry thinking? Absolutely.

And we are certain there will be more to come.

As is always the case in unusual situations, as this super virus has caused, the rumors are rampant, including: one case of coronavirus is in Scotland County (false) and all residents across the country will be quarantined for two weeks (we will see).

If it were even possible to wrap up all the things being decided in response to the risks this virus pose, perhaps it comes from Dawn Staley, the head coach of the Lady Gamecocks at the University of South Carolina.

“This is a difficult time with so many conflicting emotions,” said Staley, whose team is ranked No. 1 in the country. “First and foremost, we have to recognize how important it is to do the right thing for our community. Sports is a big part of our lives, but just one part of how we are connected to each other. We need to step back and think about the larger good served by canceling events that put people at risk.”

We all need to keep in mind that those we have entrusted with making decisions with our best interest at heart — from the local officials right up to President Trump — are having to make difficult conclusions and put challenging plans into place. Each one upsets the norm, but is designed to keep us safe.

Do we expect everyone to agree with every decision? Of course not. But we do hope everyone abides by them as they thank the Lord it’s not they who have to make these decisions.

One further thought: As this virus continues to take hold, we have already seen how the cost of important items like cleaning supplies have been jacked up. An example is that our office usually pays $30 for a case of toilet paper, but this week we were quoted $100.

When you hear of price-gouging like that, don’t hesitate to report it.

And in the meantime, please be safe.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When you face difficult times, know that challenges are not sent to destroy you. They’re sent to promote, increase and strengthen you.”