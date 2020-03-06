County needs to pull trigger on Kersey’s request

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey will surely be in attendance Monday when the county’s Board of Commissioners meet for their regular monthly meeting.

We are just as sure he will be joined by a room full of residents — some on the sheriff’s side or the fence, some on the other side of that fence and none sitting on the fence.

At issue, for the second straight month, will be Kersey’s request for the county commissioners to make Scotland County a Second Amendment Sanctuary. His request in February was tabled.

Based on last month’s discussion, as well as the letters and Facebook posts since, this one should be quite the verbal tug-o-war on Monday. Folks, get your seats early.

As we stated in a Feb. 4 editorial when Kersey first made the request, those who disagree with sanctuary status say elected officials are already bound by their oaths to uphold the laws and Constitution. That’s true, but there is also no harm in reinforcing a board’s stance to uphold those laws and the Constitution’s amendments against zealots who are bent on taking away the rights of citizens.

These same zealots think tougher gun laws will help curtail gun violence. It won’t. Tougher gun laws merely put undo requirements and hassles on legal-minded gun owners. The drug-induced, video-violence copycats, repeat offenders and bullying cowards will always find a way to illegally possess firearms. Always.

The Second Amendment Sanctuary request isn’t about stopping government from taking away our Second Amendment rights. It’s about stopping government from tweaking, massaging or changing that right. And if there is an unspoken addendum, it is that government should concentrate more on enforcing the laws already in place and, if anything is really necessary, it is to do a better job of separating those with mental health issues from an ability to own a weapon.

But even that won’t keep firearms out of the hands of any community’s underbelly.

In short, it is our feeling that the country needs to zero in more on the fingers that pull the triggers, rather than the item attached to that trigger.

Monday evening is sure to bring plenty of discussion from both sides of this issue, and we are certain the final vote — if there is one — will not be unanimous. We are just as certain that, should there be a vote, Kersey’s request will be passed. As it should be.

It remains our hope that the Scotland County Board of Education, Laurinburg City Council, town boards in Laurel Hill and Wagram and Gibson and East Laurinburg, the Laurinburg Police Department, civic clubs, churches and individuals will show support for Scotland County becoming a sanctuary county.

