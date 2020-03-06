We were there, but he wasn’t

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Go right ahead, check all of the visitor brochures scattered around the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area … you won’t find it.

In fact, you could dig out all your maps of that area and you still won’t find it.

Oh, and if you think GPS or Google Maps will lead you to it … no, they won’t.

The trouble is, I don’t even know where it is, or what South Carolina county it might be in. But I was there … I think.

It happened last month, when my wife and I were traveling back from a weekend facing my fears of riding the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach. We had some extra time and I needed a “relaxer” in the form of … well, BV and Ginger. So we ventured off the main route home into what turned out to be nothing but woods.

I almost expected Rod Serling to show up.

After several turns — and a few “Oh, Lord, we’re lost for good” — we were there.

Wherever “there” was. The area’s name must have had “Place” after it, because we came across a Stu’s Place, Maria’s Place and a sign that said, “This is the PLACE to get your live traps.”

Apparently, we were in quite a place.

But the place I’m referring to actually has the most creative watering hole name I’ve ever heard. They call this place “He Ain’t Here.”

We had to stop.

As the story goes, whenever Melvin, who owns this beer joint along with his wife Sherry, answers the phone, he immediately tells the caller “He Ain’t Here,” since that’s the name of the place.

Cute, huh?

“You’re constantly answering the phone, and you look around and people are saying, ‘I’m not here! I’m not here!’” said Melvin, 61, who bought the place a few years ago after his trucking business — probably named Melvin’s Trucking Place — went sour. “So we decided to name the place He Ain’t Here.”

Melvin and Sherry thought up the name shortly after taking over the joint, while they were sitting around having a beer. The former name was John’s (you guessed it) Place.

The beauty of this wonderful name is that, when folks of the male persuasion go to a beer garden, they don’t want to be bothered by the outside world — by which I mean the female persuasion. They want to play the jukebox, shoot pool, slap dominoes, shoot darts, tell lies, swap fish stories (more lies), watch sports dance backwards and generally goof off.

But they don’t want to come to the phone, because … let’s face it, when someone calls you at the bar, it’s never good news. It’s likely to be something like “You better get yourself to home RIGHT NOW” and not “Hey honey, just letting you know we just won the Publishers Clearing House lottery.”

So the name of this place makes it so they don’t have to come to the phone, assuming they have shut off their own cell. In other words, since the name of the place is He Ain’t Here, then he ain’t.

By the way, this is a blue-collar bar, where truckers and bikers are welcome.

“We have a lot of them come in here,” Melvin said. “But when the phone rings, they aren’t here, either.”

Truthfully, whether he or they are really there is not the issue here — or there, for that matter — thanks to the name. And the beer joint patrons are mighty thankful for it. In fact, when asked for a show of hands from anyone who was there at that moment, none went up because they weren’t.

Passers-by also seem to like the place.

“We get folks who stop out here in front of the sign and take pictures,” Melvin said. “They don’t all come in and buy a beer, but like I said, they all stop and take pictures — which eventually gives me free advertising.”

Of course, the name He Ain’t Here sometimes draws the occasional snarky remark from a caller. When your place is named He Ain’t Here, you’re suddenly everyone’s straight man.

“I had a call recently and, when I said He Ain’t Here, the caller said, “Well, if he ain’t there, let me talk with her then.’

“She wasn’t here, either,” Melvin added.

Along with the stupendous name, I suppose I ought to mention that He Ain’t Here has dart tournaments on Thursday nights — if and when he and she are actually there.

“If people show up, we have one; if they don’t, we blow them off,” Melvin explained. “But we have a real active turkey shoot on some Saturdays in the fall.”

If there is one common thing about answering the phone at He Ain’t There, it’s the fact that most people will just hang up when Melvin answers the phone.

“I hear a lot of clicks,” he said. “I guess they think they got the wrong number when I say He Ain’t Here. But within a few minutes, they call back.”

Which doesn’t do too much good, because he still ain’t there on the second call. And, according to Melvin, they’re not expecting him anytime soon.

By the time my wife and I left He Ain’t Here, I had to substitute a Blue Moon for a BV and Ginger — and I’d forgotten all about those terrifying moments stopped atop the SkyWheel as passengers were loaded below.

Melvin did tell us to stop by again sometime, but neither my wife or I would ever be able to find it again. We were lucky to get home.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]