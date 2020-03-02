Kudos to those who bolster a need to read

This week is probably one of Sharon Castelli’s favorite of the year.

Castelli, the literacy project director for Scotland County Schools, focuses on getting the county’s students interested in reading. Not just to pass a class or finish a project, but to become lifelong readers.

Partner that daily effort with the fact that this week is the annual “Read Across America” observance — an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association that began in 1997 and held on the school day closest to March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

“Read Across America” was created to get more kids excited about reading, because proper reading skills help children develop better communication skills as well as improved comprehension across all school subjects. And in Scotland County, Castelli leads that charge.

This newspaper highlighted one of Castelli’s pet projects last week, when she explained to the Board of Education that more and more students county wide are participating in after-school opportunities in the media centers.

And that’s just one program.

Thye efforts of Suess and Castelli are close to our collective hearts. Being in the business of presenting words and information, we realize just how important it is for students to continue reading.

Literacy has been and always will be at the center of education. As the cornerstone of continued learning, reading and writing has no boundaries or ceiling — and its importance will show itself every single day.

Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel (1904-1991) was an American children’s author, political cartoonist, illustrator, poet, animator, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He is known for his work writing and illustrating more than 60 books under the pen name Dr. Seuss. He understood how necessary to personal growth that reading can be.

His writings — from “The Cat in the Hat” to “Green Eggs and Ham” to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — were all aimed at getting children’s eyes into books … and to keep reading beyond his own works.

That is also Castelli’s goal, as well, though she trumpets the works of others for young readers to dive into and stay with.

So during the week-long observation of “Read Across America,” we want to send our kudos to Castelli and those who join with her across our county schools in getting students interested in the written word.

We also want to encourage students to keep reading. Every book can take them on an adventure — a journey that not only can be exciting and fun, but will broaden the foundation of learning.

