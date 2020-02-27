Don’t let 2020 presidency to be bought

The candidacy of three extraordinarily rich men for the office of president of the United States, each of whom bankrolled or is bankrolling his own race to the nomination, makes Election 2020 one of the most remarkable and potentially nation-changing events in its history. It marks the first time three candidates have been able to ignore the usual political practice of seeking financial support from potential voters and building a campaign on such support.

President Trump launched his 2016 campaign for the Republican Party nomination promising to fund it from his own resources, while now two Democratic Party challengers, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, are promising the same as they pursue their respective campaigns. Victory by any of these three in 2020 could very well change the political nature of our republic forever.

President Trump has already demonstrated the extent to which such wealth can determine political power. A special prosecutor’s delineation of multiple examples of obstruction of justice could simply be ignored, no one being willing to pursue it. Creating contacts with foreign governments outside the usual State Department channels is accepted as normal. Even when same-party officials accept the validity of abuse of power charges, they show how nothing need come of such actions. The threat of weaponizing both the Justice Department and the Intelligence Services even seems to be an acceptable practice. Great wealth and the willingness to use it without reservation when combined with extensive political power can arguably create invulnerability.

This is not to suggest that either Steyer or Bloomberg would use their wealth in such a way if elected. Mr. Bloomberg never showed any such tendency when in office as mayor of the city of New York, and Mr. Steyer has used his wealth to establish significant public works activities. In fact, Mr. Steyer began to argue against President Trump within a year of the 2016 presidential inauguration, using his own funds to do so, while Bloomberg is promising to continue his support of the campaign to defeat President Trump, regardless of the eventual candidate. Nevertheless, both are self-funding their respective nomination campaigns.

Nor does this suggest that wealthy men have never been president. Our first president, George Washington, was a large landowner at a time when wealth was tied to land and farming. Many of his successors in office found that this same form of wealth recommended them favorably to the electorate. The industrial revolution and the rise of the stock market may have changed the basis for wealth in our own time, but wealthy candidates have always seemed to have an advantage in their appeal to voters. Thus there have been many wealthy presidents, but none ever claimed to “fund” his own campaign.

Outright buying the presidential nomination, however, was an innovation in 2016. Previous candidates, no matter how wealthy, had always sought support, both vocal and financial, from the public. Their appeal, in fact, depended upon their ability to garner such support to finance their campaigns. Because of this, candidates without massive wealth, such as Abraham Lincoln in the 19th century or Harry Truman in the 20th, succeeded in winning the presidency, proof that there are no financial barriers to election as president. Thus, children have always been taught that, no matter the circumstances of birth or status, anyone can aspire to be president.

If any of these three candidates wins the 2020 election, however, then that guarantees a minimum of eight years of a “bought” presidency. Given the proven tendency of President Trump to ignore the usual practices of diplomacy and policy in favor of an imperial style of office, such a period might irretrievably change our republic to some form of autocracy, where wealth rather than the usual military support becomes the basis of power.

Historically, democracies have fallen to the internal rise of military commanders who have enriched themselves by the use of armed power. In the United States, fortunately, military leaders like Grant and Eisenhower have always respected the political norms and resisted any temptation to seek absolute authority or to use the position to get rich. Currently, however, we seem to already have a significant minority of our population who are willing to allow wealth alone, without reference to military force, to “buy” political power and to use such power for personal financial gain.

Furthermore, if either Steyer or Bloomberg wins the presidency, that would probably guarantee 12 years of a “bought” presidency, a sufficient time to fundamentally change the nature of our republic from a democracy to an oligarchy, where all presidential candidates would be expected to have sufficient wealth to finance their own campaigns. The aforementioned minority would probably have become a majority of our electorate expecting to make their choice from among wealthy presidential candidates spending their own money to “buy” the position. Thus our political future would be “sold out” to the highest bidder.

Such a resolution would be a disaster in this, the world’s historically greatest democratic republic. That we have allowed our republican ideals to decline to a semi-plutocracy is a shame, but the ship that says, “If it makes money it must be good,” has already sailed, with a sizeable portion of our population aboard. There may be time to recall it, but it must be by a conscious decision made now by the remaining majority to withhold support from any one of these three billionaires, regardless of how much we may admire any or all of them.

If the presidency of the United States is “bought” in 2020, we may find ourselves permanently changed from a democratic republic to a plutocratic autocracy. Let’s not let that happen.

Malcolm Doubles is a resident of Scotia Village in Laurinburg.