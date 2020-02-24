‘True crime’ case can’t escape public’s memory

What makes a murder case catch national attention?

Reasons can vary. But one thing that captivates the public is when the crime contains unbelievable violence, and the person accused seems an unlikely perpetrator. An ex-football star and beloved TV spokesman being charged in the gruesome murders of his ex-wife and a friend is one prominent example.

But a generation before the O.J. Simpson trial, Fayetteville became the center of the true crime universe. Capt. Jeffrey MacDonald, a doctor assigned to a Green Beret unit at Fort Bragg, stood accused of stabbing to death his pregnant wife, Colette, who was 26, and the couple’s two young daughters, Kimberley, age 5, and Kristen, age 2.

Feb. 17 marked the 50th anniversary of the crime.

The MacDonalds lived in military housing at Corregidor Courts — the home has since been razed, replaced in 2008 by a community recreation center.

MacDonald called in the emergency that fateful night. Military Police found him, with a stab injury and other wounds, in the home’s master bedroom, lying next to his murdered wife. The couple’s dead children lay in their bedrooms.

The doctor would later tell investigators that four drug-crazed hippies did the crime; the word “pig” had been scrawled in blood on a bed headboard.

But lawmen focused on MacDonald, and the Army charged him in May. After an Article 32 hearing, the Army dropped charges. Among problems with the prosecution’s case: A contaminated crime scene and a potential witness, Helena Stoeckley, whose account pointed away from MacDonald as the killer.

Among people who thought MacDonald had initially gotten away with murder were his wife’s parents. “We don’t ask that you prejudge, only that a trial should and must take place,” Alfred and Mildred Kassab of Stony Brook, New York wrote in a newspaper advertisement in The Fayetteville Observer.

Civilian authorities filed charges in 1979, and a trial jury deliberated just six hours before finding MacDonald guilty of first-degree murder of his wife and second-degree murder of his children.

MacDonald has proclaimed his innocence ever since. His appeal of the verdict went the farthest — and in fact freed him from prison for a little less than two years in the early 1980s — based on what most of the public would see as a technicality. The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled he had not had a speedy trial. But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that decision.

The MacDonald case has inspired multiple books and TV productions, including a new five-part documentary planned for FX, as well as a number of true crime websites. It is not the only case from Cumberland County that has ensnared the public imagination; another one is the case and multiple trials of Timothy Hennis, a soldier accused in the murder of an airman’s wife and two of the couple’s children. He was sentenced in a 2010 court martial at Bragg.

But the MacDonald case occupies its own space in how it affected our city. Coming just six months after the Charles Manson murders — in which the word “pig” was also written — it caused many area residents to worry a similar crime spree could happen here.

Thankfully, the city, with its size and proximity to Fort Bragg, is too broad to be known nationally only or primarily for its most-infamous instances of violence, as has happened with Columbine, Colorado, and Waco, Texas.

But the MacDonald case continues to live on in the public consciousness.

— The Fayetteville Observer