Here is Prof. Dubya’s final exam

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Pop quiz time.

Wait, you’ve known about this, so there really is no “pop,” only “quiz.”

Whatever.

The quiz is the bad news. The good news is there could be prizes.

So as promised, Prof. Dubya from Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School presents the following questions — each one has an actual answer that can be found somewhere in one of the four class lessons and the commercial.

Since this is almost like an open-book exam, it should be a piece of cake — even for Facebook fillers with initials like “DMA” who claim to have once lived in Laurinburg but now doesn’t and … well, that’s enough of that.

Of course, you could all care less about the questions right now. As curious about-to-be-journalists, you want to know what the prizes will be, so I’m going to tell you.

First place, which will be sent to the person answering the most questions correctly (there will be a drawing if there is a tie, unless someone sends along a really cool bribe) will win a $20 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate good at any business that participates; second place will be a $10 gift certificate from Jerry’s Deli & Grill; and third place will receive Prof. Dubya’s hearty congratulations. The rest of you? Well, I hesitate to say, but Prof. Dubya and Meg Johnson might just come calling.

There you are. As Jeff Probst would and does say often … “worth playing for?”

A little housekeeping: All entries must be in my hands by noon on Wednesday, with or without the bribe.

OK, here we go …

1) Kentucky was referred to as “The (what-what-what) State?”

2) What does credo nonnulus hic morteous esse mean?

3) Finish this sentence: The Society to Promote Greater Tolerance of (what)?

4) Sparky the spaniel wagged his stub of a tail and his big brown eyes flashed death rays of 257 million volts, which blew the head off his master … what was his master’s name?

5) What sentence uses every letter in the English alphabet?

6) How many letters does the longest word in the English language have?

7) A grand slam home run was hit in the bottom of the 27th inning of the World Series’ seventh game, killing whom?

8) Roger called Paula his (what)?

9) In Prof. Dubya’s 21 Rules for Perfect Prose, what is No. 13?

10) The odds of .. getting kneecapped by a satellite are pretty tiny — but not quite as remote as seeing (what team) in the World Series?

11) What words describes the state of not being able to remember the word you want?

12) Arthur Simon’s poem “Javanese Dancers” was a favorite poem for Ron as studied where?

13) We skip this one because, well … it’s unlucky.

14) The columnist from around this region is whom?

15) Name three other words for the color blue used by William as he “looked into Mary’s mug” just before she slapped him.

16) Former Vice President Joe Biden has a poverty of what?

17) What is the longest word that can be typed using letters from only one row of the keyboard?

18) Over the past few decades, how many chunks of space debris have fallen to earth?

19) Rule No. 15 in Prof. Dubya’s Rules for Perfect Prose states, “Never use no double (what)?”

20) In the words of now famous, long-departed Exchange intern Jessica Horne … “Journalism (what)!”

Well, there you have it — 20 questions that each have actual answers to be found somewhere from over the past few weeks.

Some additional rules to keep in mind:

— Only one entry per person. I would say “per household,” but I’m not sure how a household would be able to enter.

— Only one winner per household will be awarded — and that actually makes sense.

— Feel free to get assistance with the answers, but DO NOT offer free alcohol to The Exchange staff in exchange for answers. They do drink, but don’t know the answers.

— And finally, all other bribes aimed at Prof. Dubya, especially those involving food, are acceptable and will earn extra credit.

Good luck.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]