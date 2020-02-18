Legislators … Is there extra cash to help feed kids?

As reported recently by The Associated Press, the coffers of North Carolina state government are stuffed with nearly $900 million — the highest surplus North Carolina has seen since 2000.

Contributing to this massive cash glut is the fact that money earmarked in the proposed 2020-21 budget for such things as teacher pay increases, school construction and Medicaid overhaul isn’t yet being released. Thank you, Democrats (sarcasm).

So far, it has become quite clear that Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on putting a budget in place, primarily because the two sides can’t agree how the money should be spent and how much of it should be spent.

We have a suggestion via Virginia Ray of Project INASMUCH in Laurinburg.

This organization, which is currently celebrating its 14th year of service to Scotland County, has created a reputation for being a guardian angel for youngsters around the county.

Ray and her legion of volunteers work hard to deliver bags of weekend food to hungry students in all 13 Scotland County schools, and it’s something that fills in an important gap for those families most in need.

Jesus once said, in essence, “Inasmuch as you serve the least of these, you serve me.” And Ray has been touted as “an angel on earth,” though she is always quick to fend off that notion by saying it’s all about the volunteers and those who give to Project INASMUCH.

“I couldn’t do it without my volunteers,” Ray said recently. “They work so hard and are so faithful, always doing whatever needs done. They are so deserving.”

But while she is complimentary of those who contribute time and goods to the organization, Ray thinks there is someone who could and should do more … the General Assembly.

“If they need a suggestion on how to spend some of that surplus money, I have one,” she told us last week.

Her suggestion, which is now ours, would be for lawmakers to send some of that money to Project INASMUCH — not necessarily just in Laurinburg, but to all of them across the state.

“Do you realize how many children money like that could feed?” Ray asked.

Yes, quite a lot — for a long time.

Ray, we feel sure, understands she’s barking up a tree that won’t produce fruit. But we admire her spunk, thoughtfulness and tenacity when it comes to looking for ways to serve our youth in need. She might be diminutive in stature, but her heart is enormous.

Despite only a slight chance for traction, we sure would raise our level of respect for local legislators like State Sen. Tom McInnis and State Rep. Garland Pierce is they pursued sending a piece of that surplus to Project INASMUCH.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Giving is the greatest act of grace.”