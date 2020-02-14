The finale: Baseball and astrotrash

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Welcome, class, to the final installment of Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School. After next week’s test, each of you should be able to construct your very own guest column, send it to me and watch for it to be published in The Laurinburg Exchange.

And I will be soooooooo proud.

But first, it’s class time.

Just about everyone who ever took a course in journalism has had an exercise similar to the following …

“The World Series is tied and the seventh game has gone to the 27th inning. In the bottom of the 27th, the batter hits a grand slam homer which sails over the wall of Wrigley Field, travels an extra block and plunges into a crowd of dignitaries, killing the Canadian prime minister, upon which Canada declares war on the United States. Write a lead paragraph for this story.”

As I recall, the way I got out of that one was to create the following: “Things were pretty slow across North Carolina on Friday. In Chicago, however …”

Exercises like this are supposed to challenge a student, putting him or her at a disadvantage by a set of improbabilities. In that instance, improbability was not our friend. It does not have to be thus, and we are about to see why.

Pay attention here.

The sky is falling. More specifically, pieces of man-made junk are falling out of the sky and things are not supposed to get better anytime soon.

According to a congressional report, over the past few decades, some 14,000 chunks of “space debris” have fallen to earth from way up, and faster than most Chevrolets can manage even with a tail wind.

Space junk continues to re-enter the atmosphere at a rate of two or three items per day and, from the report now: “Although the probability of losses of life is currently small, this study predicts that, if left unchecked, space debris will be an increasingly troublesome problem.”

This is further evidence of my personal theory that somewhere in the government is a Bureau of Thinking Up Bizarre New Things We Should Worry About.

And this, j-class students, is the lesson for the day: How to Digest Information in Order to Produce Solution-Forming Decisions — Some of Which May Even Be Printable.

If what we are told is true — and it appeared in print, so it must be — before long the daily weather report will include not only the pollen and mold counts, but the chances of widely scattered white-hot shards of titanium.

Look, it’s not rare to hear of someone being struck by lightning on a golf course. But have you ever heard of the featured violinist for any major symphony being so electrified while performing Fromage Vauvin’s Requiem for a Goose? No. The fiddler put himself on the right side of probability.

So that’s what you do: You construct a set of such improbable circumstances that adding another — to wit, getting pureed by astrotrash — sends the odds against it right off into Kentucky (the “Strange Things Happen” state).

Note: Do not get elected to the legislature and hire a cousin to shoot you to set up a fraudulent argument that you were attacked by religious cultists and then be arrested while hiding in a stereo cabinet. Believe it or not, this has happened and using it will only double your odds of being hit.

So, students-o-mine, as you construct your very first column using space trash as the hook, think of ways to weave in a number of improbable situations.

They might include:

— Calling your boss on a Friday night and asking if it’d be OK if you worked all weekend without pay.

— Sending flyers around the neighborhood asking for donations to help pay for that extra room you’d like to add.

— Offer to hire a Chippendale maid for your wife or a Playboy bunny to chauffeur your husband to work and back.

— Show up at the Dean Dome and tell Roy Williams you’re there to help with his depth problem.

The odds of doing all these things AND getting kneecapped by a piece of satellite are pretty tiny — but not quite as remote as seeing the Cleveland Indians win a World Series.

Now, for extra credit, there is this quote … which came directly off a place way up high at a Joe’s Crab Shack: “As quietly to steal, he stole … his bag of chinky chunk. And many a wicked smile, he smole; and many a wink he wonk.”

Your mission? TELL ME WHAT THAT MEANS! Pleeeeeease.

Warning: This is the end of the lecture portion of class. Next week, you’ll have a test — and there could be prizes above and beyond a numerical grade and the potential for an actual diploma from Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School. So study up!

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]