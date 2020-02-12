Local group does itself no favors

There is always concern when an official with a local organization is suddenly gone without word. That’s especially true when that official is the leader of that organization, and that organization is a nonprofit.

So when speculation began on Monday about Robert Macy resigning as director of Church Community Services for Scotland County, we started to ask questions.

Our curiosity went in three directions: First, we called Macy but were unsuccessful, which is understandable. We can see where he may not yet be ready to talk about whatever took place to cause his resignation; second, we called the Church Community Services office and were met with something far less than a respectful response to our questions — in fact, on the heels of being quite rude, we were hung up on; and third, questions to a Church Community Services board member were met with indignation and no answers other than “he left.”

Since organizations like the Church Community Services thrives on the contributions of the public, we think it is paramount that its board and employees act as gracious and cooperative as possible, including being transparent when something causes one of its officials to leave.

Does that mean the public or media is entitled to know every single detail? No. There are some things, short of anything criminal, that should remain private. But that still leaves a lot of room for answers — and questions should at least be met with responses that are courteous and helpful.

But given the atmosphere created by at least one employee and one board member, Macy’s resignation from Church Community Services is now shrouded in a dark cloud. Something took place that some don’t want to talk about — at least, that’s what this lack of transparency has created.

We certainly don’t profess to know what may have taken place behind closed doors between Macy and the Church Community Services board. Nor can we begin to guess what the last straw may have been that led to Macy’s resignation. But this we do know: Church Community Services and Scotland County lost a valuable asset in Macy, and his caring shoes will be a challenge to fill.

Having worked with Church Community Services through Macy on several projects, we know exactly the professionalism and energy he brought. And we will miss him.

While we strongly admonish the employee and board member for their responses, The Laurinburg Exchange will continue to work with Church Community Services on projects that benefit those who need it most — including with our current community sock drive — and we hope the public will too.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“A basic tenet of a healthy democracy is open dialogue and transparency.” (Peter Fenn)