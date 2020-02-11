Night to Shine brings joy to Scotland County

Whether a fan of Tim Tebow as a football or baseball player, his heart and desire to make an impact cannot be questioned.

For the second year in a row, he’s touched Scotland County in a very special way.

Night to Shine is a signature event of the Tim Tebow Foundation. On Friday night in Laurinburg, hundreds came together to make it happen and the smiles and joys experienced were priceless.

Participants and volunteers alike were beaming.

Night to Shine is based on the prom experience many teens have while in high school. This night, now in its sixth year through the foundation, is for special needs children and adults.

Tebow’s website says it is “centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. On one night, 721 churches from around the world come together to host Night to Shine for approximately 115,000 honored guests through the support of 215,000 volunteers!”

Imagine, more than one-quarter-million people all smiling and enjoying fellowship.

Nights like the one experienced by about 100-plus participants and even more volunteers here in Scotland County was similar to others the same night in all 50 states and 34 countries around the world.

This was Scotland County having a night to shine.

Tebow, for those that might not know or easily recall, was a quarterback at the University of Florida when the Gators won national titles following the 2006 and 2008 seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2007, and was twice the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. Denver made him the 25th pick overall in the NFL Draft, and he played for the Broncos and three other teams.

The 32-year-old has since tried his hand at pro baseball, progressing slowly through the New York Mets’ farm system. He was at their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse last summer when an injury ended his season.

The Tim Tebow Foundation’s mission is “to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.” He was born in the Philippines where his parents were serving as missionaries. His faith has always been strong and outwardly shared.

He writes on the website, “My experiences there and the training from my parents who instilled in me the importance of God’s word, the salvation that we have in His Son Jesus, and the responsibility that we have to give back to others, gave me a desire to make a difference in people’s lives.”

He closes by saying “together we will make a difference.”

Hundreds did just that Friday in Laurinburg.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Each of us can make a difference. Together we make change.” (Barbara Mikulski)