Prof. Dubya takes a hiatus

It’s time to start thinking about how I am going to pay my taxes in April, which means I need to enroll more students in Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School — as well as charge something more than simply free food, of which I have yet to receive any.

This pitch was supposed to be made back around the holidays, but Prof. Dubya apparently had too much of the Christmas spirits and, well … forgot.

So here’s the spiel:

Do you have a high school diploma or equivalent, but are afraid you don’t have any skills to make it in today’s highly competitive marketplace and uncertain whether you have any future at all?

Well, you can find your future at Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School. Yes sirree, at Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School, we have the equipment, faculty and tradition of success that dates back many generations in mice years.

At Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School, you’ll learn the basics for churning out columns and novels and somewhat unfake news stories at dizzying speed, while actually being in the office for only minutes a day — and not even EVERY day.

You’ve probably read famous columnists or famous novel writers or newspaper reporters from time to time and said to yourself, “Gee willikers, I wish I could have a productive and rewarding career like that and be famous at the same time, but I just don’t have the ability.”

Well, soon-to-be-students-of-mine, listen to this: To be a famous writer, you don’t have to have any abilities at all. That’s right! None whatsoever. In fact, many famous writers are people who have absolutely no abilities, no skills and are famous because there is nothing else on Earth they can do.

At Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School, we’ll show you the tricks of the trade, known only to insiders, that will enable you to become poised for famous columnry, novelry and word smithery in just a few short classes.

By the way, financial aid is not available, because here at Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School, we don’t have money. If we did, we wouldn’t be in this business and those taxes would be paid pronto. So when you call or come visit our one-room campus, be sure to have some cash on your person. Paper money is preferred, but change is entirely OK — as long as it’s American and rolled.

At Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School, you’ll learn where to find the work of famous writers like Art Buchwald, Dave Berry, Lewis Grizzard, George Will, Katelin Gandee, Brandon Tester, JJ Melton and, of course, this region’s very own J.A. Bolton.

With that information, you can sit down on your very first day as a writer and write “I believe it was J.A. Bolton who once wrote …” and then fill up your very own piece with what he had to say. Isn’t that incredible? Yes! And it really, really works.

BUT WAIT! There’s more.

At Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School, we’ll introduce you to the secret tricks of successful writers. You’ll learn about “Roget’s Thesaurus,” which will let you write just like John Cleese talks.

For example, simply turn to the word “unintelligence” and you can write an opinion piece that states, “Former Vice President Joe Biden has a poverty of intellect. His mind is clouded. He possesses a bovine understanding, a lack of brains, an upper story to let, feeble-mindedness, low IQ, low mental age. In other words, he is a blockish thickhead who can’t spell integrity.”

See? Nothing to it.

Here’s what one of our near graduates had to say about Prof. Dubya’s Journalist School: “Before I was on my way to becoming a famous writer, I was an anonymous nobody. But now people I do not know walk up to me in the grocery store and say such things as, ‘you ought to be poisoned!’ and ‘I fantasize about berating your skull with an elaborately wrought-iron trivet!’ Before now, I had thought laziness and lack of imagination were handicaps, but now that I’m on the path to famousness, they have turned out to be my greatest assets — thanks to the learning from Prof. Dubya.”

But there is more to look forward to.

For instance, once you become a famous writer, you will be asked to make major addresses at such events as the middle school career day, civic club luncheons and possibly even the banquets of organizations like The Society to Promote Greater Tolerance of Dust.

And the greatest part is, when you tell friends that you are a famous writer and they ask, “But what do you do?” you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing the honest answer is, “Not very much.”

Interested individuals should contact me as soon as possible after making a bank withdrawal. The next class starts when there is $257 in the school’s account.

***

OK, there’s my commercial. Next week, my regular class will reconvene from its winter break and discuss … well, it’ll be a surprise. It’ll also be the final class before the final exam.

