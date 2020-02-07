Our open letter to FEMA

Dear FEMA …

Enough is enough.

The city of Laurinburg doesn’t deserve to be kept on your back burner any longer.

For the better part of two years now, the city’s residents have been forced to continue being protected by firefighters who can only work out of a single station after Hurricane Florence ruined the North Side Station.

Since that happened, city administrators have had to deal with a new FEMA representative every handful of months (now on its fourth). That means getting someone new up to speed on plans, as well as figure out what the new representative’s agenda might be for projects in the region.

Fire protection should hardly take a back seat to any other project, but this one seems to have landed there and not moved.

Your representative was supposed to visit Laurinburg for the city’s meeting in January and discuss the status of the fire station project. That never happened, however, because your “representative du jour” postponed the visit — without explanation.

“We have been awarded a GoldenLEAF grant to completely rebuild our fire station in a new location, but can’t do anything until this FEMA project is finalized,” City Manager Charles Nichols stated in a letter to FEMA on Wednesday, “and we are getting no indication of when this might occur.”

This should be embarrassing to FEMA as a whole and abysmal to any of the four representatives it has sent our way.

We understand the magnitude for what FEMA has had to handle in southeastern North Carolina with both Matthew and Florence. We also understand bureaucratic red tape and how it can bog down positive efforts. But there can be no good reasons for this kind of delay, and anything you can offer now would only be an excuse that would be a further slap at the city’s residents. Eighteen months is long enough.

Speaking for those residents, and perhaps the city administration as well, we urge you to attend the city’s Feb. 18 meeting with any and all representatives who can answer any possible question about the fire station project that may be tossed their way.

Let’s get this done.

