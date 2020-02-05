A case made for teachers to walk out

North Carolina’s public school teachers know math and history and the math and history of public education in North Carolina over the past eight years tell them the same thing: It’s time to walk.

The math is plain: School funding was cut during the Great Recession a decade ago and has not returned to anything near adequate. A consultant’s report prepared for the judge overseeing the Leandro school funding lawsuit says that North Carolina needs to spend an additional $8 billion over the next eight years to bring public education up to a decent quality.

The history is equally clear. Since Republicans took control of the General Assembly in 2011, public schools have taken a pummeling. It hasn’t been just a lack of funding. It has been a lack of respect.

School teachers, other school employees and parents have protested the cuts and the harassment. They’ve met with legislators, signed petitions and marched by the thousands on the Legislative Building — twice. All to no avail. Instead of help, they’ve gotten gaslighting. Republican leaders say there is no problem, that big money is being spent on schools, that North Carolina’s teachers are getting good raises.

Reasonable, teacher-like actions haven’t moved the legislature. Now is the time to act like workers and advocates for children and for the future of North Carolina. Teachers should walk out until legislators wake up. An election year is the best time to get their attention.

Many teachers are wary of a mass, open-ended walkout. A strike by public employees is illegal in North Carolina. Children will miss school. Parents will be upset. Republicans will label them selfish. But teachers in others states, some facing the same legal risks, have taken this bold step. They’ve gotten the attention and gained results in West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona and Indiana.

The NCAE is going to survey how many teachers would support a job action. That’s a sensible step, but if teachers’ concerns are sincere there can only be one answer at this late hour as so many children are being deprived of the education they deserve — and the education North Carolina can readily afford. It’s time for what can’t be ignored: Leave the classrooms until lawmakers agree to support public schools.

— The Charlotte Observer