County should OK becoming a gun santuary

Call it a Gun Rights Sanctuary or Second Amendment Sanctuary, it’s virtually the same — and Scotland County should become one.

On Monday evening, Sheriff Ralph Kersey went before the Scotland County Board of Commissioners to propose adopting a resolution in support of the Second Amendment and making the county a sanctuary for the right to bear arms.

His request was met in the usual way such things are received … it was tabled until next month.

But this isn’t a normal request. And the importance might be several levels above most other requests.

Prior to and on the heels of what the state of Virginia has been experiencing, numerous counties in numerous states across the country are coming together to0 become sanctuary entities. In North Carolina alone, the number of counties approving resolutions number nearly 20, with more on the way.

Just this week, Scotland’s neighbor to the east, Robeson County, approved such a resolution.

There was no need for county commissioners to table Kersey’s request. It is a common-sense request that has no negative affects.

Those who disagree with sanctuary status say elected officials are already bound by their oaths to uphold the laws and Constitution. That’s true, but there is also no harm in reinforcing a board’s stance to uphold those laws and the Constitution’s amendments against zealots who are bent on taking away the rights of citizens.

These same zealots think tougher gun laws will help curtail gun violence. It won’t. Tougher gun laws merely put undo requirements and hassles on legal-minded gun owners. The drug-induced, video-violence copycats and bullying cowards will always find a way to illegally possess firearms. Always.

It is our hope that, during the next few weeks, the Scotland County Board of Education, Laurinburg City Council, town boards in Laurel Hill and Wagram and Gibson and East Laurinburg, the Laurinburg Police Department, civic clubs, churches and individuals will show support for Scotland County to become a sanctuary county.

We applaud Sheriff Kersey for leading the way, taking a stand and getting the wheels started to reinforce an issue that is important to the American people.

In a few weeks, on the first Monday in March, we fully expect the County Board of Commissioners to do the right thing and approve Kersey’s request. And we hope it’s unanimous, because there is no logical reason it shouldn’t be.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When government takes away citizens’ right to bear arms, it becomes citizens’ duty to take away government’s right to govern.” (George Washington)