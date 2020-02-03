Walking out would be a step backward

It’s not hard to understand why North Carolina teachers are frustrated. They’re underpaid, embarrassingly so. Their latest raise is stalled in a standoff between the Republican legislature and Democratic governor. Teachers deserve more, and they deserve better.

But should they strike for it?

It’s surely tempting, with Republicans bragging about teacher raises yet ignoring teacher pay rankings. It surely would be satisfying, too, to raise their voices above the squabble in Raleigh and get everyone’s fuller attention by walking out of some classrooms.

But if the ultimate goal is to get money, then the best path for teachers is to gain the political upper hand. A strike might do the opposite.

North Carolina is hardly a union friendly state. We have the second lowest union membership rate in the country at 2.2 percent and public sector collective bargaining is banned here. The NCAE is not technically a union, but it’s seen by the public as one, and a teacher walkout would be viewed as a union-type activity. That’s risky.

It also would be a direct slap at Republican leaders in Raleigh, who have a history of stubbornness when challenged directly. That might be a mistake for teachers, because at the moment, Republicans are backpedaling on teacher pay. They’re handing out raises — too small, yes, but enough to show that teachers have gained some political edge.

The fastest way to lose that momentum is to turn North Carolinians against you. While many might sympathize with teachers, at least some who side with educators now would see a walkout as an illegal action, an extreme measure and, yes, a liberal union move. Republicans certainly would paint a work stoppage that way in the walkup to a critical November election — one that has the potential to bring teachers closer to a friendly N.C. legislature.

Yes, educators are frustrated, and they have reason to be. But they’re getting closer to a breakthrough on teacher pay. A strike might be satisfying, but walking out may be taking a step backward.

— Raleigh News & Observer