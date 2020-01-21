Please give the gift of life today

Scotland Memorial Hospital — and all regional hospitals — need your blood.

Though not experiencing a drastic shortage, as the hospital sometimes does, the call to donate is a means of preventing a problem before it even exists. It’s a proactive approach to an age-old issue, particularly during the winter months, of dwindling blood supplies at the very time more blood is often needed.

So, while there is no official shortage, there is a need for blood donors, and thus our plea for residents to give what is, without question, the gift of life.

History shows us that during winter months, blood donations drop off, sometimes drastically, because people are often sick or because they don’t want to venture out in colder temperatures. At the same time, the perfect storm sets itself up, with flu season beginning to peak and the need for blood increasing.

Giving now is imperative, not because there is a shortage but so there won’t be one. It’s important, you see, for the hospital to maintain a solid blood supply, even during months when donations seem to be down. And that means reaching out to those who haven’t given blood before or who have dropped off the donor list for some time.

January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month, and Scotland Memorial Hospital officials are beginning a new decade by renewing their pleas to community members to give. It will be a gift to their own community, a donation toward helping their neighbors here.

It takes less than an hour, and blood donors are eligible every eight weeks to give again. One hour and a pint every eight weeks — that’s a resolution hospital officials are hoping residents will make and keep for 2020.

With each year, the patient need steadily increases, leading to the push to broaden the donor base.

Blood donations help those fighting life-threatening illnesses, suffering from rare blood disorders, or trauma victims in need of a life-saving transfusion. And that life could be someone you know — or you.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh more than 110 pounds, and be at least 16 years of age (persons younger than 18 may only donate with parental consent).

We hope you’ll consider giving the gift of life. It’s more rewarding than one can possibly imagine. Just call the hospital today.

You’ll be glad you did it.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When you give blood you give another birthday, another anniversary, another day at the beach, another night under the stars, another talk with a friend, another laugh, another hug, another chance.” (Unknown)