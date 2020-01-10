Be who God made you to be

God knows every inch of your body, and what’s funny is He knew that before you were born. Think about that. I occasionally think about the limitless and unconditional love that our God has, and it absolutely blows my mind.

God has a plan for everyone, and we are all members of the body of Christ. Psalm 119:73-74 “You made me; you created me.”

We know that God has a plan for us, but do we always follow it? I see folks every day who die spiritually unfulfilled without knowing God’s love. Was that His plan? I’m pretty sure it was not.

I truly believe that God wants us to be the person He created us to be through the Godly talents that He planted inside of us before we were born. If we don’t follow God and let Him into our lives, we are likely to live a meaningless life that has little to offer society. How sad is it to not take advantage of the miracle He’s given each of us? If we shut God out of our lives, we stray from the path He had planned, and I guarantee you that it’s a plan of joy, peace, love, and helping those less fortunate.

I have a God-given gift that helps me to spot talent in nearly every person. I am a college instructor and the students I teach display those talents daily, and I’m so proud of them. I do the best I can to appreciate and encourage them in whatever they’re doing. At this age, they love hearing anyone praise their work. The more encouragement I give, the more likely they are to follow their dreams.

Follow the path God has laid out for you. It took me a while to figure this out, but I have now. I’m also happier than I’ve ever been.

In a world that demands that we be the same as everyone else, it’s easy to lose track of your life path.

Live happy and live uniquely.

