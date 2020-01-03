Letter sparks togetherness against hate

Like a visit from some cruel ghost of Christmas Past, we hope the vile and hateful missive delivered to Wilmington’s St. Andrew’s AME Zion Church is an aberration.

During this season of joy, light and love, we wonder what inner demons drove a person to spew three typed pages of racist vitriol aimed at the predominantly black church on South Ninth Street?

Police are investigating it as a hate crime, as it certainly was. There’s a very real difference between something aimed at one person and something aimed at a specific community. Let’s be very clear here — the letter was meant to terrorize.

We can’t help but think of another event this year — the November dedication on Market Street of a state roadside marker that finally acknowledges the 1898 white supremacist uprising as the Wilmington Coup. A coup, it should be pointed out, that was never reversed. Yes, the injustice still stands.

That’s not to suggest that a hate-filled letter that targeted members of Wilmington’s black community is the same as the bloody massacre that took the lives of dozens of people here 130 years ago and forever tilted the political and economic landscape against what was a large and thriving black community.

Rather, it should be a reminder of the indelible mark the events of Nov. 10, 1898, left on Wilmington — scars that, despite what some cynics say, are still visible and felt by many here and in a host of ways.

Police are taking the letter very seriously, as they should, especially considering recent violence aimed at churches, synagogues and other places of worship.

“We will not sit back and allow ourselves to be divided,” WPD Chief Ralph Evangelous said in a news release. “We stand here together. There’s no place in our society (for) a letter like that with the language and disgusting rhetoric that we should be beyond.”

As we sought to learn more about St. Andrew’s, we came across some internet photos of a joyful morning when the congregation was holding its Valentine’s Sweetheart Breakfast, photos filled with happy children, smiling parents and folks both black and white coming together in the name and cause of love — that Beloved Community envisioned by Martin Luther King Jr. Maybe some of that spirit will one day breach the hardened heart of the person who spewed this hate.

Meanwhile, we hold the good people of St. Andrew’s AME Zion in, yes, our thoughts and prayers, but also with a commitment to tangibly support them and others who seek to elevate our community to a better place.

— The StarNews of Wilmington