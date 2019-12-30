Hopes are high for the new year

It’s time we bring to a close the year 2019 and welcome in a new year to the calendar.

We’ve celebrated some successful accomplishments over the past 365 days, as well as struggled through some challenging lows. It is our hope that all of those instances have made us a stronger community, one that is willing to work together for the betterment of the place we call home.

For 2020, we wish the following:

— A smooth transition for the Laurinburg City Council, one that can instill confidence in area residents that the Council is now willing to move forward by working together and make the best decisions possible for all. We hope the divisiveness created over the past four years by a now ousted mayor can be healed and nothing short of grand things will become reality for Laurinburg.

— Efforts to continue a refurbishing of downtown buildings can continue and successfully breath new life into a business district that is rebuilding.

— The improvement and consolidation of school facilities, as well as efforts to reinforce positive movement in grades and opportunities for students will continue through new programs.

— Community outreach efforts by law enforcement, both police and Sheriff’s Office, will be needed in an effort to keep residents safe and continue to bring the crime rates down.

— Though winning is secondary to teaching our youth such important things as character, teamwork and sportsmanship, the successes of our local athletic programs — from youth through high school — has been a bright spot, one we are proud of. It is through the efforts of the many good coaches who call Scotland County home that makes it possible, and they should all be supported this year.

— It would be a positive thing to see attendance at our churches grow throughout the year.

— Continued growth for all of our local organizations — ones like Relay for Life, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, Partnership for Children and Families, Hospice, Storytelling & Arts Center, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, Optimist Club, Scotland Memorial Hospital Foundation and many others — will create pride and positives for us all during the year and beyond. It is also hoped that volunteerism will increase to assist in that effort.

— More jobs. Perhaps the biggest need here is new employment and better-paying positions available — along with the training needed to make local residents available for those positions.

— A new attitude — one that looks at the possibilities for the future rather than the negatives of the past; one that cherishes what we have rather than laments what we don’t; one that looks for ways to improve rather than ways to tear down; one that creates togetherness rather than pulls apart. This alone is the first important step toward a successful year.

For 2020, we wish you all a happy, healthy and prosperous year.

