This Christmas without Dad

I made my way to the front door of our house. The darkness reminded me of the sadness of this Christmas season. The absence of stringed lights, illumined wreaths, and cut-out reindeer brought home the painful knowledge that for the first time in my life, we will celebrate Christmas without my dad.

Last year, he continued his tradition of decorating the house and front yard despite struggling with health issues. He took great pride in the lighted star on the brick face of our home and the “Keep Christ in Christmas” sign planted in the yard. Dad might complain about the time and effort decorating took, but it was a labor of love. He knew he might not live to have another opportunity to celebrate Christmas, so it was important to drag out the spotlights and extension cords even as the physical exertion taxed his heart and lungs.

Dad’s presence was missed at Thanksgiving, but my mom was always the star of Thanksgiving. Dad’s hand was in a home decorated inside and out for Christmas and his periodic disappearing acts to rummage around stores, looking at people and for gifts not specified on our lists. I think my pops liked complaining about his hard work getting ready for the holiday, but I know he loved Christmas.

I’m joining the ranks this year of those for whom Christmas is still celebrated, but reminded of a tremendous void in the season and hole in the heart. I finally get why for so many Christmas is not so merry. We push on. But Christmas will never be the same.

But there is hope. The manger scenes, church plays and contatas, and decorated downtown streets all point past the birth of Christ. We should never leave Jesus in a Bethlehem stable. Christmas points to Easter. A worshiped baby grows into a crucified redeemer and risen savior. The Christ child becomes a crowned king who offers the hope of eternal life to those who receive him.

Sadness will no doubt be felt, and I’ll miss my daddy terribly as Christmas quickly approaches and arrives. But with any tears will be the gratefulness that my dad no longer struggled to decorate our home this year.

As a follower of Jesus, he is experiencing the greatest reason to make Christmas a heart-song reality. He is in the presence of God. He now knows true joy. And because of this assurance, I can and will rejoice as I look forward to seeing him again.

Scott A. Blue is a Laurinburg resident.